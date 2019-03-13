Albumen Gallery Trademark Photo Book Series Presented At Melbourne Art Book Fair

book covers of Albumen Gallery photo book series

Fine art photography gallery pioneers unique initiative of combining online exhibitions with corresponding photo book series.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on the growing international recognition of the Albumen Gallery photo book series the seven titles of the current series are presented at the Melbourne Art Book Fair (www.ngv.vic.gov.au) in partnership with the Melbourne Photobook Collective (www.melbournephotobookcollective.org). Photographer William Stewart whose online exhibition 'Ancient Dialogues' at Albumen Gallery will run until March 31st will be at the Melbourne Photobook Collective booth to talk about his work.

London-based Albumen Gallery (www.albumen-gallery.com) is widely known for its curated online exhibition programme featuring the work of mostly contemporary photographers.

The exhibitions have gained popularity across an international audience valuing the artistic quality combined with easy accesibility. Photographers appreciate the wide exposure to an international community of photography lovers and collectors.

Since the beginning of 2018 the Albumen Gallery online exhibition programme has been accompanied by a growing series of photo books published by the gallery. Albumen Gallery typically hosts five exhibitions a year. For each exhibition the gallery publishes a dedicated hardcopy collectors edition photo book featuring all photos shown in the exhibition and additional information about the artist and their work.

To date the photo book series includes the following titles:

William Stewart - 'Egypt Street Sellers' (2018) - http://bit.ly/2Ty5Ih2

Monique Relova - 'Sridevi and Friends' (2018) - http://bit.ly/2S9Jr4a

From a Family Archive - 'New Life in America - A Journey ion Kodachrome' (2018) - http://bit.ly/2yo1UFe

Rosa Gauditano - 'Forbidden Lives (2018) - http://bit.ly/2NI5Iot

Robert Conrad - 'Echoes of a Building' (2018) - http://bit.ly/2CfURO9

Iggy Smalls - 'Britishness - A Spanish Test Case' (2018) - http://bit.ly/2OpiJCl

William Stewart - 'Ancient Dialogues' (2019) - http://bit.ly/2XN8BcB

Albumen Gallery is a London-based fine art photography gallery and dealer specialising in 20th century and contemporary photography. Albumen Gallery responds to shifting trends in how photographic art is experienced and increasingly also purchased. In a world where online immediacy and global availability become accepted and expected Albumen Gallery is constantly developing the format and features of online exhibitions as an accepted platform for exhibiting art.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.