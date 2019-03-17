Celebrate Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast's InnCat Mingtoy's St. Pat's Birthday to Receive a Free Breakfast Ensuite!

Mingtoy celebrates her St. Patrick's Day birthday with a special inn gift to guests Holden House is a special place to stay anytime of the year! A full gourmet breakfast is included in your room rate at Holden House

It's InnCat Mingtoy's 11th Birthday and she's offering you a St. Patrick's Birthday gift all through April for Holden House guests!

Here at Holden House, we pride ourselves on high standards including excellent service, beautiful and well-maintained surroundings and up-to-date comforts.” — Welling Clark, Holden House Innkeeper

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn located in Colorado Springs, it pays to say, "Happy Birthday Mingtoy" all through the month of April to celebrate InnCat and Holden House' mascot Mingtoy's 11th birthday, which just happens to coincide with St. Patrick's Day.

This beautiful all black green-eyed shorthair cat was born in 2008. Her mother was abandoned in a cardboard box and dropped in the parking lot of the local veterinarian's office. The next day, on St. Patrick's Day, her mother gave birth to a litter of kittens and little Mingtoy was among them.

Holden House' Mingtoy is from a long line of rescue cats adopted by the Clark's over the years, and she is the sixth with the same name. Innkeeper Sallie Clark's first cat Mingtoy was given to her when she was a child and the name continued for subsequent black kittens over the years. As her Welsh grandmother would point out, black cats are considered good luck in Wales.

Holden House includes three side-by-side Victorian homes in a quiet residential neighborhood near the historic district of Old Colorado City in Colorado Springs. Each of the inn's historic buildings feature antiques, suites with fireplaces, king & queen size beds, sitting areas, private baths and upscale amenities. A full gourmet breakfast is included and served in the elegant formal dining room or ensuite for an additional fee. For those with allergies to cats, the Rose Victorian and Carriage House are pet-free. For more information on the inn, specials, packages and reservations, visit www.HoldenHouse.com

Video tour of Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn, Colorado Springs



