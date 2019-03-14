mxHERO, Inc. Announces AFM Rider Sponsorship

mxHero Inc.

mxHero sponsors American Federation of Motorcyclists (AFM) racer Eric Rogers.

Not unlike motorcycle riding, leading a technology firm often has you wondering what’s just around the next corner – and that is exciting for us.” — Alexis Panagides, CEO, mxHero Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, March 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- mxHERO, Incorporated, the San Francisco, California based creator of the Mail2Cloud solution platform, has announced today a sponsorship for American Federation of Motorcyclists (AFM) racer Eric Rogers. The AFM is a non-profit California corporation that was founded in 1954 by a group of sport riding enthusiasts in the North Bay Area. It is the oldest racing organization in the country dedicated solely to motorcycle road racing. Northern California has one of the largest populations of sport riders in the country.

Eric Rogers has been riding motorcycles since he was a young man when he obtained his first motorcycle (1974 Honda 350cc Twin). He launched into track-days in 2004 aboard an Aprilia RSV Mille and started his racing career in 2018 with AFM. While new to the competitive landscape and to AFM, Eric’s inaugural year of racing wasn’t without fanfare. He achieved 3rd place in the novice AFM 250 Superbike class, 3rd place in the 350cc Superstock class, 3rd place in Formula III, 4th place in 300cc World Supersport, 4th place in the Lightweight Twins category and was ranked 7th out of 107 (novice) AFM riders ending his 2018 season.

“Racing for me is all about personal achievement, accuracy and reaching my goals. I can see the benefits of doing something you’re passionate about both personally in AFM and professionally in my role as a licensed California architect. I look forward to the 2019 season to promote our sport, the club, the fans and our valuable sponsors!” said Eric Rogers.

“At mxHERO, we embody the spirit of community, calculated risk taking and living on the edge of innovation in support of our partners and customers. One of our senior advisory board members is an avid motorcyclist and many of our customers, partners and colleagues enjoy the sport of motorcycling whether via competition or through just enjoying the open road. Not unlike motorcycle riding, leading a technology firm often has you wondering what’s just around the next corner – and that is exciting for us. At mxHERO, we believe our preparation, our focus on stakeholders and our love of innovation creates value but also a sense of adventure. We believe Eric Rogers embodies these world-class traits and we’re proud that our mxHERO logo will adorn his superbike at the tracks as he battles for an AFM Class Championship in this coming 2019 season!” Alexis Panagides, CEO and Co-Founder, mxHERO

The AFM motorcycle racing schedule can be found at https://www.afmracing.org/schedule

About mxHERO

MxHero's products and services gives companies, service providers and end users powerful new ways to control, use and analyze email-based content. Apps developed for MxHero's platform work with any email management program, including Gmail and Microsoft Exchange. MxHero is the 2016 Box Elite Partner of the Year, has partnered with Canon USA for go to market, and provides solutions mapped to the world's foremost cloud and hybrid content management platforms. Information on all of theMail2Cloud product line can be found at http://www.mail2cloud.io. More than 3,500 companies with over 1 million users have added MxHero to their email. To learn more about MxHero visit http://www.mxhero.com. Find MxHero on Twitter: @mxheronet and Facebook: MxHero.net



