Plastic Surgeon Dr. Mark Pinsky is Recognized Internationally for His Extensive Offerings and Unique Artistry

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mark Pinsky MD of Pinsky Plastic Surgery in Palm Beach, Florida offers a comprehensive series of plastic surgery procedures to local and distant patients. He’s earned an impressive range of accolades and prestigious titles during his decades of work as a top-rated plastic surgeon. Dr. Mark Pinsky was voted the Best Plastic Surgeon in Palm Beach County thanks to his one-of-a-kind offerings and the full range of surgical and non-surgical services available to patients around the world. He’s known for refined work that exceeds patient expectations, bringing beautiful results to the face, breast, and body of tens of thousands of patients.He earned a medical degree from the Ohio State University and performed both his General Surgery Residency and his Plastic Surgery Residency at the University of Texas Health Sciences of Houston. He earned his board certification from the American Board of Plastic Surgery and has practiced and lectured around the world ever since. Mark Pinsky has presented and lectured as a guest speaker in places like China, South Korea, Puerto Rico, and throughout North America. On these tours, he shared his unique techniques with other plastic surgeons as well as discussed the future of the beauty industry. His reputation extends internationally, helped along by appearances in popular publications such as Allure, New Beauty, In Touch magazine, Elle, Today’s Black Woman, Prevention, and Parade among others. In addition, Mark Pinsky has appeared on nationally syndicated radio and TV stations for his opinions on traditional beauty procedures and advances in plastic surgery.The difference between Dr. Mark Pinsky and other plastic surgeons is his focus on state-of-the-art procedures, personalized care to his patients, and the unrefuted artistry in his work.“I often discuss with patients that most plastic surgeons are board certified which means they are smart, but there’s no test for artistry,” says Mark Pinsky. “Therein lies the challenge, to find a plastic surgeon who possesses the artistry to create beautiful natural outcomes.”His accolades are extensive and draw in patients seeking only the most professional and result-driven procedures available today. Mark Pinsky has earned Top 500 status with Allergan Medical, which is a recognition reserved for the top 2% of national surgeons. He’s been awarded Presidential Champion status with Galderma (demonstrating national pre-eminence) as well as earned a spot in Castle Connolly’s list of America’s Top Doctors.Mark Pinsky was one of only two plastic surgeons in the country who was allowed early access to the breakthrough Natrelle Soft Touch breast implant. From his exposure, he was invited as one of eight Panel Judges to evaluate best results with Soft Touch from national photo submissions.He’s always kept at the forefront of advances in the beauty industry and has even made his own contributions to revolutionary skin care. Mark Pinsky developed the skIN3 skincare line (with DermaTriPlex) which is now a globally patented skincare collection that is sold nationally in physician offices.Mark Pinsky’s many accolades, esteemed titles, and renowned technical expertise have helped him build one of the most successful plastic surgery practices in the country.



