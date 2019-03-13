Hearing Health Foundation Partners with Eargo to Raise Funds for Hearing Research

To extend the celebration of World Hearing Day, Hearing Health Foundation and Eargo invite supporters and fans to donate on Facebook.

Consumers are concerned about the price of hearing aids. User-centric innovations driven by HHF will ultimately advance more possibilities for hearing aid technology, eventually driving down costs.” — Steve Eagon, Audiologist at Eargo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To extend the celebration of World Hearing Day (March 3), Hearing Health Foundation (HHF) has partnered with the innovative Class I hearing aid manufacturer Eargo to raise funds for hearing loss research and awareness.

Eargo launched the ChEARs to Our Hearing Facebook fundraising campaign Monday, March 4, and the company is generously matching all gifts made up to $1,000.

In alignment with HHF’s 2017 survey about barriers to hearing loss treatment, Eargo’s Audiologist, Steve Eagon, says, “Our consumers are most concerned about the price of hearing aids. User-centric innovations driven by HHF’s scientific research—specifically through its Emerging Research Grants (ERG) program—will ultimately advance more possibilities for hearing aid technology, eventually driving down costs.”

HHF also champions the importance of treating a hearing loss to maintain one’s quality of life, or, as Eargo’s mission statement reads, “hear life to the fullest.” An untreated hearing loss can increase one's risk of experiencing cognitive decline, dementia, falls, social isolation, and depression.

Eargo also shares HHF’s motivation to reduce the stigma of hearing loss. “There always has been, and still is, a lot of stigma around hearing aids. As a society, we're focused on looking and feeling young, and using hearing aids are often seen as a sign of submission to old age. Instead of investing in one of their senses, people often deny their hearing loss—by turning the volume up, asking people to repeat themselves, and unfortunately avoiding the situation rather than dealing with it head on,” Eagon says.

HHF is deeply grateful to Eargo for their decision to support hearing loss research and awareness. HHF kindly invites those who are able to make a contribution to ChEARs to Our Hearing on Facebook. Thank you for your consideration and support of our work.

About Hearing Health Foundation:

Hearing Health Foundation (HHF) exists to better the lives of people with hearing loss, tinnitus, and related conditions. HHF is the nation's largest nonprofit funder of hearing loss research and has awarded tens of millions of dollars in grants to scientists performing groundbreaking work since its establishment in 1958. Learn more at www.hhf.org.

About Eargo:

Eargo is a direct-to-consumer health tech company that’s destigmatizing hearing loss through consumer-driven innovation. Eargo devices are available for individuals with mild to moderate hearing loss. The Eargo Max model was recognized as one of TIME’s best inventions of 2018. For more, see eargo.com.



