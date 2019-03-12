Orthopaedic doctor Leonard J. Marchinski, MD to lecture on Carpal Tunnel Syndrome at the Surgical Institute of Reading

Dr Leonard Marchinski, lecture on carpal tunnel syndrome, Pennsylvania Dr Leonard Marchinski, Orthopedic Surgeon in Pennsylvania Dr Leonard Marchinski, Orthopaedic Doctor, reviewing x-ray Dr Leonard Marchinski, surgery, Orthopaedic Surgeon in Pennsylvania Physician Profile Dr Leonard J Marchinski

The lecture on March 28 will discuss diagnosis, treatment, and the most advanced surgical options for carpal tunnel syndrome.

LEONARD JOSEPH MARCHINSKI, M.D. (N/A:N/A)

this lecture will give affected members of the community an opportunity to learn about diagnosis and treatment in a setting where they can ask questions of a specialized medical doctor” — Dr. Leonard J. Marchinski, Pennsylvania, orthopedic surgery

WYOMISSING, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Surgical Institute of Reading will host a guest lecture by Doctor Leonard J. Marchinski entitled “A Discussion on Carpal Tunnel Syndrome” on March 28, 2019, as part of the SIR Community Presentation Series.The Surgical Institute of Reading is a surgical facility accredited by The Joint Commission. It has national recognition for the level of care provided patients in the areas in and around Reading and Wyomissing, PA. The physician-owned hospital provides a full range of services for patients, including general surgery, pain management, spinal surgery, and plastic surgery.Dr. Leonard J. Marchinski is a medical doctor in Pennsylvania, focusing on orthopedic surgery. Dr. Marchinski provides medical and surgical treatments such as Endoscopic Carpal Tunnel Release and treatment of similar Nerve Compression Syndromes.Dr. Marchinski explains that “this lecture will give affected members of the community an opportunity to learn about diagnosis and treatment in a setting where they can ask questions of a specialized medical doctor.” He adds that “when patients research online, they often find highly complex answers that are very difficult to understand for a layperson. This lecture will provide state-of-art information in a way that anybody can understand.”Many people hear and talk about “Carpal tunnel syndrome” when their wrists hurt, but few understand how such condition is diagnosed and treated. “Carpal tunnel syndrome” is a common condition that causes numbness and tingling in the hand and arm. This medical condition occurs when the median nerve (one of the major nerves to the hand) is compressed. For most affected people, this condition worsens over time. Initially, the symptoms can be alleviated with non-surgical solutions, such as a wrist splint and steroid injections. There are certain risk factors which increase the risk of Carpal Tunnel syndrome, such as heredity, repetitive hand use (in office settings, for example), and other health conditions such as diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis. Finally, sometimes surgery is required, called "carpal tunnel release." Essentially, the types of surgery used increase the size of the tunnel and decrease pressure on the median nerve.Date, time and location of the Lecture: Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 5.30pm at the The Surgical Institute of Reading. RSVP by calling 610-378-8800.About The Surgical Institute of ReadingThe Surgical Institute of Reading is an accredited surgical facility with has seven Operating Rooms and two Treatment Rooms. The Institute’s state-of the art equipment allows surgeons to perform procedures in the specialty areas of: * Anesthesia, General Surgery, Gynecology, Ophthalmology, Orthopedic, Orthopedic Foot & Ankle, Otolaryngology – ENT, Pain Management, Plastic Surgery, Podiatry, Radiology, and Spinal Surgery. Location: 2752 Century Boulevard, Wyomissing, PA, 19610. Phone: 610-378-8800. Website: https://sireading.com/ About Dr. Leonard Joseph Marchinski Dr. Leonard Marchinski is a medical doctor in Pennsylvania, focusing on orthopedic surgery. In addition to General Orthopedics, Dr. Marchinski provides medical and surgical treatments such as:• Endoscopic Carpal Tunnel Release and treatment of similar Nerve Compression Syndromes• Wrist Arthroscopy and treatment of Wrist Instability• Reconstruction of the Base of the Thumb Joint• Tendon and Ligament Repair, Reconstruction, Transfers• Shoulder Replacement• Operative and Non-Operative Fracture CareReferencesWebsite: https://leonardmarchinskimd.com/ Video: https://video.vitals.com/Dr_Leonard_Marchinski.mp4 Blog: https://leonardmarchinskimd.wordpress.com/ News: https://medicogazette.com/dr-leonard-j-marchinski#79296231-68fa-4702-9a29-11f9238139ea News: https://hippocratesguild.com/dr-leonard-j-marchinski News: https://hype.news/leonardmarchinskimd/ Reference: https://health.usnews.com/doctors/leonard-marchinski-253046 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-leonard-marchinski-174236181/

KETV NewsWatch - Carpal tunnel surgery's final outcome



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.