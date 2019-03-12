XCEL ENERGY EMBRACES VETERAN CERTIFICATION AGENCY

The country's leading Certification Organization for SD/VOBs of all sizes.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes Xcel Energy as a corporate member. The public utility company provides service across the Western and Midwestern United States. As leader in their industry, Xcel works with diverse suppliers to develop an inclusive supply chain. Xcel actively promotes their Supplier Diversity program and are committed to working with Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SDVOBs).“Xcel Energy works closely with diverse suppliers, including veteran-owned businesses. We are committed to supporting our country’s veterans through our work with veteran-owned business and our ambitious veteran hiring program. These men and women provide a tremendous service to our country, and as a company we want to show our gratitude and respect,” said James R. Garness – Manager, Supplier Diversity, Xcel Energy.Xcel is focused on providing safe, clean, and reliable energy, and is continually using innovation in their approach to serving their customers. “NVBDC is proud to work with Xcel Energy supporting their efforts in developing a diverse supply chain. It is encouraging to see companies such as Xcel Energy who respect and support veterans. NVBDC is committed to finding opportunities for certified veterans, and educating veteran business owners who are going through the certification process,” said Keith King, President of NVBDC.Veteran focused Diversity Spending Programs are an $80 billion-dollar market in the United States. Other corporations who support the NVBDC in certifying SD/VOBs include the 28 member corporations of the Billion Dollar Roundtable, and corporations such as, Kellogg's, General Motors, Ford, JP Morgan Chase & Co., PPG, Facebook, BMW, Google, Microsoft, Apple and many more.NVBDC’s Mission:The NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.FIND US. LIKE US. FOLLOW US. JOIN US. LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.



