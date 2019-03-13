Aspiring Minds Appoints Dr. Richard D. Roberts Principal Scientist to Drive Company’s AI-powered Assessmens Solutions

Former Educational Testing Service (ETS) and ACT veteran will help evangelize talent assessment product and research.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspiring Minds Appoints Dr. Richard D. Roberts Principal Scientist to Drive the Company’s AI-powered Assessments Solutions.Former Educational Testing Service (ETS) and ACT veteran will help evangelize talent assessment product and research.New Delhi, March 13, 2019— The world-leading talent evaluation assessment company Aspiring Minds announced the appointment of Dr. Richard D. Roberts as Principal Scientist. As Aspiring Minds continues to enhance its Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Machine Learning (ML) powered talent evaluation solutions, Roberts will serve a strategic role in the research and development of cognitive and non-cognitive assessment systems.In his new role, Dr. Roberts will focus on further expanding Aspiring Minds’ use of AI and the science of psychometrics to build robust, scientific tools to assess job skills that are, in turn, reliable, valid, and fair. With his deep assessment and scientific knowledge of AI and human computer interaction he will play a significant role in Aspiring Minds on-going research and development to revolutionize the evaluation of personality and cognitive skills Speaking on the appointment, Himanshu Aggarwal, CEO of Aspiring Minds said, “Aspiring Minds is on an exciting journey – transforming the world of talent evaluation with AI and ML technology. Dr. Roberts with his extensive experience in assessment science and techniques will help Aspiring Minds remain at the cutting edge of this growing market.”An internationally acclaimed scientist-practitioner, Roberts brings 25 years of experience pioneering the use of cognitive and non-cognitive assessments. He has held key leadership roles at ACT (the founder of the ACT® test) and ETS (the driver of TOEFL®, GRE®, HiSET and Praxis series assessments). Throughout his career, Roberts has worked closely with major organizations such as the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity, Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Army Research Institute, Australian Research Council, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.“Aspiring Minds is doing exceptional work globally and has emerged as a leader in the workforce assessments space. Their AI-ML powered assessments for talent evaluation are helping companies worldwide to future-proof their hiring processes. I look forward to contributing my expertise towards their solutions,” said Roberts.Roberts, who earned an Ph.D. in Psychology from Sydney University has in-depth experience understanding the science of the human mind and developing high-quality assessments that help judge capabilities across roles. He is the recipient of two ETS Presidential Awards, two PROSE book awards, a University medal, a National Research Council Fellowship, and various early (and then later) career awards. Roberts has published over a dozen books and more than 200 articles on these topics and has nearly 20 thousand citations related to this work.Aspiring Minds continues to expand its global footprint with offices in the United States, India and China. Hundreds of Fortune 500 companies and more than 3000 businesses worldwide rely on its comprehensive portfolio of pre-employment assessments, video and coding interviewing solutions. Its solutions are widely used across multiple industries including technology, BPO/RPOs, BFSI, retail, banking automotive, manufacturing and life sciences. The company was founded by Himanshu Aggarwal and Varun Aggarwal in 2008 and has grown to over 300 employees focused on technology, customer service, and innovative product development.



