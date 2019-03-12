Personal Injury Law attorney Michael Avery starts legal blog and commentary on Personal Injury Law matters

Michael Avery, attorney in Fairfax, Virginia Michael L Avery Sr, lawyer in Fairfax, Virginia Logo of The Avery Law Firm, Michael Avery, Virginia Office of lawyer Michael Avery in Virginia Michael L Avery, attorney Fairfax, Virginia

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2019 -- The Avery Law Firm announced today that principal attorney Michael Avery is setting up a new legal blog which will focus primarily on Personal Injury matters, and how the law is changing."With all the hard-to-understand and often contradictory information on the internet regarding Personal Injury Law, I felt that I could help explain the truths behind the real issues at hand" said Michael Avery. "I have decades of experience working in this area, and can help people understand the issues, and obtain initial, general information when they need legal help."Some of the articles will discuss issues such as:• Should I seek medical attention after an accident?• When accidents happen in bad weather• Proving that another driver hit my car• Collecting evidence in a truck accident case• Safety tips to stay safe as a pedestrian• Dealing with a drunk or drugged driver at the accident scene• Do not let a motorcycle accident derail your life and career• Bicycle accident rules and liabilityMichael Avery is planning to inform the public about such developments that they may not read about in the newspaper or see on television, and will invite guest writers for their contributions.Michael Leon Avery, Sr. has over 20 years of experience in advocating for clients who have been injured in a wide array of accidents—from car and truck accidents to bicycle crashes to accidents caused by drunk drivers. He became a lawyer after a distinguished career in the U.S. Marine Corps. Since 1998, Michael Avery has been the principal attorney of The Avery Law Firm in Virginia. Previously, from 1981 to 1992, Mr. Avery served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and achieved the rank of Captain.

