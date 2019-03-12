Huobi Wallet Launches Tron dApp Support

According to the latest data from the Tron Foundation, Tron currently supports over 187 dApps and more than 464 smart contracts.

The Tron community is a key demographic for Huobi so this decision was a natural one. We are proud of the fact that Huobi Wallet is now one of the most Tron-friendly wallets on the market.” — Ross Zhang, Head of Marketing for Huobi Group

SINGAPORE, 新加坡, March 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the latest step in its ongoing efforts to support and expand the digital asset ecosystem, Huobi Group is pleased to announce that its professional multi-chain light wallet, Huobi Wallet, now fully supports Tron (TRX) dApps.

“The Tron community is a key demographic for Huobi so this decision was a natural one,” said Ross Zhang, Head of Marketing for Huobi Group. “We are proud of the fact that Huobi Wallet is now one of the most Tron-friendly wallets on the market.”

One of the most prominent platforms in the cryptocurrency world for dApps, Tron currently supports over 187 dApps and more than 464 smart contracts, according to the latest data from the Tron Foundation. This includes including 10 decentralized exchanges (DEXs), six collection games, and 40 dApp tools.

On his official Chinese-language Weibo account, Tron founder Justin Sun recently expressed appreciation for Huobi Wallet’s support. “Thanks to Huobi for its support and contributions to Tron’s decentralized ecosystem," he said.

Huobi Wallet supports Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin SV (BSV) Tron (TRX), XRP (XRP), EOS (EOS), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Litecoin (LTC), and all ERC20 tokens. In October, Huobi wallet became the first wallet to expand support to cover eight stablecoins, including Tether (USDT), EURT (EURT), Paxos Standard Token (PAX), TrueUSD (TUSD), USD Coin (USDC), Gemini Dollar (GUSD), Dai (DAI), Stasis EURS (EURS). It is available in English and Chinese and recently launched Japanese and Korean versions as well.

Huobi Wallet is designed to facilitate fast, efficient, and secure management of various digital assets. The product allows users to retain control of their private keys and thus full ownership of their digital assets. Moreover, Huobi Wallet leverages multiple blockchain security-related patents, including patents for security isolation and data encryption, to provide state of the art protection for digital assets.

About Huobi Group: Consisting of ten upstream and downstream enterprises, Huobi Group is the world’s leading blockchain company. Established in 2013, Huobi Group's accumulative turnover exceeds US $1 trillion. It proudly provides safe, secure, and convenient cryptocurrency trading and asset management services to millions of users in 130+ countries. Find us at hbg.com

