Partner Tashia Rasul Leads Construction Defense Practice at Lois Law Firm LLC

Tashia Rasul, attorney.

Tashia's construction defense team defends employers before the New York Workers’ Compensation Board throughout New York State.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tashia Rasul is a partner at Lois LLC where she leads the Construction Defense Practice team. Tashia's team defends employers in New York workers’ compensation matters before the New York Workers' Compensation Board throughout New York State. She frequently visits construction and other work sites to develop defense strategies. Tashia routinely handles complex cases involving workplace deaths, occupational injuries, pulmonary diseases and catastrophic injuries.

In addition to her trial practice, Tashia leads the Firm’s Diversity Committee. Tashia is active in the National Alliance of Women in Workers’ Compensation, a think tank of engaged female thought leaders committed to discussing challenges and emerging trends in the Workers’ Compensation industry.

ABOUT THE CONSTRUCTION DEFENSE PRACTICE AT LOIS

Rasul leads the construction practice at the firm and represents a wide array of clients in the defense of workers' compensation claims before the New York Workers' Compensation Board, including construction contractors, general contractors, project owners, developers, architects, engineers and other professionals in all aspects of construction litigation.

LOIS is consistently regarded as a Firm that fights for construction clients with an unmatched track record. The Firm's lawyers use their expertise and years of experience handling construction cases to fully defend construction injury claims. “I make a difference for my clients because I am hands-on with my cases,” says Rasul. “Sitting behind a desk and appearing in court comprise only a fraction of what I do for my clients. I visit constructions sites so I can learn about the projects and what is important to my clients. I also visit the sites so I can meet with the key players face-to-face, observe the accident location, and develop defense strategies.”

ABOUT LOIS LAW FIRM

LOIS is a well-known law firm, highly regarded for teamwork and specialization in workers' compensation law. "When a client retains our firm, they are trusting us to fight for them," says partner Tashia Rasul. "We believe that the best way to wage that battle is to be familiar with the client and the client's goals as possible. It is a deeply personal relationship for us and one we take extremely seriously." This strategy consistently bears results. "By knowing more about our clients, their business, and risks they face, we are better able to defend them and consistently reach their goals - whether that be settlement or trial," says Rasul. "To do it right you need top, committed lawyers who never stop working at their craft. More importantly, you need people who truly care. The clients know immediately if you really care. Give me the lawyer who cares and is ready, willing, and able to fight for their client every single time."



The strategy of focusing on quality is complemented by the firm-wide spirit of teamwork that transcends the firm's office. The firms partners each lead trial teams that result in great outcomes for their clients.



"Ultimately, our success stems from the fact that we are ethically driven and hold high standards of excellence for ourselves," noted Rasul. "When we look at lawyers to add to our team, we want someone who takes pride in being a lawyer and really appreciates their ability to help guide and counsel clients. That is really who we are. We want to win, but we define our success on how impactful we are on the goals of our clients."



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.