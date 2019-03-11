Please join Endur ID at the NAHAM 2019 conference from April 23 – 26 in Orlando, Florida.

HAMPTON, NH, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Endur ID to Exhibit at the National Association of Healthcare Access Management Annual Conference. Please join Endur ID at the NAHAM 2019 conference from April 23 – 26 in Orlando, Florida. Endur ID will be presenting our full line of Patient Identification solutions. This includes our IDMX Wristband production software, Wristbands, Wristband with label sheet combinations, Maternity and Alert Bands. New to our product line up is the EFL-1-LA wristband label sheet which can be produced with little to no modification to your current wristband template.



About Endur ID

Endur ID was founded in 2003. We entered into the Patient Identification Market with the goal to manufacture and distribute the finest hospital Identification Wristbands and Media available. In 2012 we entered the Inmate Identification Market.

Endur ID offers wristbands that are waterproof, durable, easy to use, and easy to wear and are produced using standard desktop printers. We have also developed our relationships with our partners so we can also offer the finest software and hardware products as well — delivering the most comprehensive solution on the market.



