Paul Swenson of Colonial Flag Foundation recognized with Professional Education and Training Leadership Award

Paul Swenson of Colonial Flag Foundation recognized with a 2018 Professional Education and Training Leadership Award for Integrated Online Training Programs

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, March 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Education Services LLC is proud to recognize Paul Swenson of Colonial Flag Foundation with a 2018 Professional Education and Training Leadership Award for Integrated Online Training Programs.Paul is being recognized for his vision and leadership in creation of a sophisticated Member Resources Area on the HealingField.org web site to support committee members and volunteers with on-demand access to training and other resources important to the success of their events.Since 2003, civic, service, Rotary, and other nonprofit organizations supported by the Colonial Flag Foundation have planned and executed more than 850 events and raised more than $40 million for local charities and causes under the Healing Field, Field of Honor, and associated themes. These events generate awareness, raise funds and educate the public on issues that are important to them.Before this breakthrough, committee members were trained through traditional means, primarily by reading through binders full of materials and participating in one-on-one coaching phone calls. Now, with the new Member Resource Area, committee members have access to nine interactive, media-rich training modules thoughtfully designed to guide each committee member through the entire process of planning and executing a successful event.Even experienced committee members have said that the new Member Resource Area and integrated online training has helped them plan and execute more successful events by making the content more accessible and understandable. The system is available 24x7 through any PC, tablet, or cell phone with a web browser and many participants access the system through more than one device.Congratulations to Paul Swenson and the whole team at Colonial Flag Foundation on this exceptional achievement!About Paul Swenson and the Colonial Flag Foundation ( https://www.healingfield.org/ The Colonial Flag Foundation is a Utah-based 501(c)(3) non-profit that assists other charities, causes and community awareness issues in making their message and needs known through patriotic displays of flags and memorials.Back in 2001, Paul Swenson organized a Healing Field memorial event as a way to heal America and commemorate the lives of those lost in the September 11th terrorist attacks. The first Healing Field took place in 2002 with Swenson committing his resources and energy to forming a foundation that would assist other communities looking to host similar events. Over the past 14 years, hundreds of communities across America have hosted Healing Fields or Fields of Honor to raise money and awareness for a growing array of causes.The Healing Field display is the premiere program of Colonial Flag Foundation. It is utilized by a wide variety of civic, service and other non-profit organizations to generate awareness and educate the public on issues that are important to them. The program is also used as a means to raise funds for the hosting organization or another cause important to the community.Since the first Healing Field, the programs of Colonial Flag Foundation have expanded beyond healing memorials to include moving tributes of honor, celebration, civic pride, education and more. The Field of Honor is the natural result of that growth. Like the Healing Field, the Field of Honor display is utilized by a wide variety of civic, service and other non-profit organizations to generate awareness and educate the public on issues that are important to them. The program is also used as a means to raise funds for the hosting organization or another cause important to the community.“These special displays of fields of American flags have helped to honor the sacrifice of our service men and women, raise awareness for the tragedy of child abuse or domestic violence, honor veterans past and present, raise awareness for heart disease and cancer and more,” states the foundation’s website. “From Patriot Day to Veterans' Day to declaring your own day to honor those currently serving in the armed forces, Healing Fields and Fields of Honor are making a difference all across this land.”For additional information the Colonial Flag Foundation and its Healing Field and Field of Honor programs, visit http://www.healingfield.org About Education Services LLC ( https://www.edsvcs.com/ Education Services LLC is a professional services firm specializing in workforce training and performance management through use of applied learning science and modern learning technology. Services include consulting, program design, creation of online and blended learning programs, learning technology evaluation and selection, and development and operations of custom learning platforms. The company supports learning systems running in private and public cloud infrastructure and AWS GovCloud.See more in the Colonial Flag Foundation showcase page at https://www.edsvcs.com/colonial-flag-foundation/

