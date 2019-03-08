KAYCO SHOWCASES ON-TREND, FLAVOR-PACKED SUPERFOOD TREATS @ NATURAL PRODUCTS EXPO WEST-# 7001/7003 Anaheim , March 7-9

Anaheim Convention Center Booths # 7001/7003 Anaheim , March 7-9, 2019

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- – KAYCO ( www.kayco.com ), the category leader in innovative, premium-quality products, is bringing an exciting trio of innovative and healthful brands to the 38th annual Natural Products EXPO WEST in Anaheim, California this March.Visit Booths 7001 and 7003 to sample the latest in addictive snacks and craft beverages from two of KAYCO’s signature brands: Mighty Sesame and Beetology. These product lines harness the power of all-natural superfoods to deliver nutrition, convenience – and most of all, irresistible flavor – to consumers who care about clean, guilt-free eating.New Jersey-based KAYCO produces and distributes more than 150 beloved brands to over 30 countries worldwide. Family owned since 1948, the company is widely recognized for embracing changing food trends and tastes.“Some staples, like sesame seeds, and beets, have been around for millennia,” said Kimberly Cassar, Kayco’s Vice President of Marketing, “but many modern consumers are only just now recognizing the connection between nutritional choices and wellbeing. At the same time, people are more attuned to a wider world of flavors than ever before.”How to accommodate this increasingly health-conscious generation? “KAYCO is committed to continual innovation,” says Brian Gormley Kayco’s EVP/GM. “With these fresh, convenient takes on traditional staples, everything old is new again.”Taking Sesame to New Heights: MIGHTY SESAME BRAND TahiniBars® and Tahini Squeeze & Serve (Booth 7003)Sesame is loaded with protein, vitamins, and minerals. It’s a great alternative for those with nut allergies and provides a boost of energy. The Mighty Sesame Company answers the call for healthful snack bars with new TahiniBars® in three all-natural varieties – Pistachio, Cocoa Nibs, and Vanilla. Each 100-calorie grab-and-go bar is gluten-and dairy-free, vegan, kosher, and delicious. (MSRP: $3.99 - $4.89 per box of 6 individually wrapped 0.63 oz. bars.)Mighty Sesame’s versatile ready to eat, Squeeze and Serve Tahini, sold in convenient squeeze bottles, is more than just a companion to hummus. Made from 100% slow-roasted sesame seeds, this healthful condiment is at home in everything from dips, marinades, and salads to soups, desserts, and as a straight-from-the-bottle drizzle over meat, fish, and falafel. It’s organic, vegan, gluten- and dairy-free, kosher, halal, and Keto-friendly – the perfect way to add flavor to any diet with just one ingredient. (MSRP $5.99 per 10.9 oz. bottle.)All about the beets: BEETOLOGY packs a nutritional powerhouse into five delicious cold-pressed blends. (Booth 7001)Sophisticated consumers are interested in ingredients they can pronounce, served as close to farm-to-table as possible. That’s why chefs, foodies, health-conscious folks, and even athletes have been tapping into the humble beet in creative new ways. This versatile veggie is packed with vitamins and minerals associated with lowering blood pressure, fighting inflammation, increased stamina, detoxification support, boosting immunity, and much more.Beetology ups the ante with 5 varieties of craft beverages blended with some of nature’s most delicious superfoods: Beet/Lemon/Ginger; Beet/Veggie; Beet/Tropical Fruit; Beet/Berry; and Beet/Cherry. These refreshing, cold-pressed drinks are a great way to refuel after a long hike, hard workout, or a great yoga class. Each variety is 100% non-GMO, U.S.D.A. Certified Organic, and Certified Fair Trade. Beetology is non-soy, non-dairy, and certified kosher, with no preservatives, additives, artificial colors, or flavors. (MSRP $3.99 per 8-oz. bottle/6 bottles per case.)Visit KAYCO on March 7-9 at Expo West Booths #7001 and 7003 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Nearly 90000 industry professionals will find the newest products and see the latest trends in health, beauty, organic, and natural and specialty foods at Expo West. Education & Events March 5-9, 2019.Trade Show:Anaheim Convention Center North Halls, Anaheim Hilton March 6-8, 2019Anaheim Convention Center Main Halls March 7-9, 2019For additional show information visit: https://www.expowest.com/en/home.html



