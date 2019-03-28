Partial Knee Replacement vs. Total Knee Replacement, explained by Dr. Leonard Marchinski

Dr Leonard Marchinski, in surgery, Orthopaedic Surgeon in Pennsylvania Dr Leonard Marchinski, Orthopaedic Surgeon in Pennsylvania Dr Leonard Marchinski, surgery, Orthopaedic Surgeon in Pennsylvania HippocratesGuild profile Dr Leonard Joseph Marchinski Logo Dr Leonard J Marchinski, Wyomissing Pennsylvania

Are you an arthritic patient? Has the doctor recommended knee replacement for you? Read on to know which type of knee replacement is best for you.

Discuss the symptoms of your knee problem with your doctor and ask them which surgery is right for you." — Dr. Leonard J. Marchinski

WYOMISSING, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Are you facing terrible knee problems and thinking which type of knee replacement surgery is best for you? If yes, then you're in the right place. Most people prefer going through a partial knee replacement surgery because it is a minimally invasive surgery as compared to total knee replacement. It ranks number 8 on the list of the top 50 medical procedures performed in the US. A total of 700,740 knee replacement procedures have been carried out in 2013. Dr. Leonard J. Marchinski is providing his thoughts on this subject in a new article. What Happens During a Partial Knee Replacement Surgery?Partial knee replacement is a procedure in which only the affected parts of the knee are replaced by implants. The unaffected cartilage and ligaments remain intact. On the other hand, a total knee replacement surgery is a procedure which replaces the whole affected area with a metal or plastic implant.The surgeon will inject anesthesia to numb the lower portion of your body. Then, a small incision will be made to access the damage portion of your knee. The surgeon will use small medical tools to remove the damaged parts of your knee including the cartilage and knee bone. After all of the unwanted parts of your knee have been taken out, the surgeon will carefully place an implant as a substitute for the damaged knee components. This implant is designed such that it perfectly fits the patient's knee and allows them to walk comfortably.The surgeon will seal your incision after replacing the damaged parts of your knee. You will be kept under observation for a few days until your wound is completely healed. The hospital staff will assist you in walking after your surgery so that you're able to move around with your new knee implant flawlessly.Among the two types of knee replacement procedures, this surgery results in very less blood loss and the patient recovers quickly. Sometimes, this surgery does not help arthritis patients and they experience knee pain even after the surgery. For such patients, the doctor will recommend going through a total knee replacement procedure.Other partial knee replacement benefits include a smaller incision and normal knee movement. Patients find partial knee replacement better because it requires a smaller incision. They are able to move their knee normally after the surgery since most of the natural parts of the knee remain intact. Only the affected part is taken out during this surgery.Which One Should You Choose?Well, it entirely depends on your situation. If you are overweight, then partial knee replacement is not the right procedure for you. Moreover, if you're suffering from arthritis that has affected all compartments of your knee, then you need to undergo a total knee replacement surgery.If both of the above-mentioned conditions are untrue for you, then you are the right candidate for partial knee replacement. Discuss the symptoms of your knee problem with your doctor and ask them which surgery is right for you. The professional will run a few screening tests to judge the condition of your knee and then decide which procedure is better for you. Consult your doctor today to choose the right kind of knee replacement procedure for yourself.About Leonard Joseph Marchinski, MD Dr. Leonard J. Marchinski is a medical doctor in Pennsylvania, focusing on orthopedic surgery. In addition to General Orthopedics, Dr. Marchinski provides medical and surgical treatments such as:* Endoscopic Carpal Tunnel Release and treatment of similar Nerve Compression Syndromes* Wrist Arthroscopy and treatment of Wrist Instability* Reconstruction of the Base of the Thumb Joint* Tendon and Ligament Repair, Reconstruction, Transfers* Shoulder Replacement* Operative and Non-Operative Fracture CareDr. Leonard J. Marchinski received his undergraduate education at St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia (Biology, 1974-1977), and his Medical Degree in 1981 from The Medical College of Pennsylvania (now Drexel-Hahnemann).



