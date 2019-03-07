Matching pair of samplers beautifully executed by Ohio sisters in 1806 and 1808 brings $10,000 at Bruneau & Co. auction

Matching pair of samplers, done by young sisters in Ohio in 1806 and 1808, done on silk and linen, with both measuring 14 inches by 11 inches, both framed ($10,000). Impressionistic oil painting by Rene Maurice Fath (French, 1850-1922), signed and dated (“1896”) lower left and impressive at 94 inches by 76 inches, framed ($10,000). Large, 48 inch by 72 inch oil on Masonite by Leonardo Nierman (Mexican, b. 1932), an abstract expressionist composition featured vibrant waves of color ($4,375). French 19th century ormolu bronze rouge marble inkwell with a patinated bronze model of a lion sculpture after a model by Antoine-Louis Barye (French, 1795-1875) ($2,250). Fauvist oil on canvas board autumn landscape painting by John Adams Spelman (Minn./Ill, 1880-1941), depicting a rolling valley with farmhouses and trees along a river ($2,812).

The Antique, Fine Art & Jewelry Auction was held March 2nd by Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers, online and in the firm’s gallery at 63 Fourth Avenue in Cranston, R.I.

What a thrill to hammer down the samplers for $10,000. You’d think the market for early Americana is depressed, but the best always performs. Associated paperwork went to the same buyer for $1,125.” — Travis Landry

CRANSTON, RI, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A matching pair of samplers, done by young sisters in Ohio in 1806 and 1808, sold as one lot for $10,000 at an Antique, Fine Art & Jewelry Auction held March 2nd by Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers, online and in the firm’s gallery at 63 Fourth Avenue in Cranston. A live-only pre-sale auction with just over 150 lots and no online bidding preceded the main sale.The samplers were beautifully executed in Wallingford, Ohio by the Kirkland sisters – Nancy, age 7 in 1808, and Sara, age 8 in 1806. Each sampler was decorated with a central home motif, surrounded by birds with strawberry bushes and trees. They were done on silk and linen, with both measuring 14 inches by 11 inches. Both were framed, with no glass in one of the frames.“What a thrill it was to hammer down the samplers for $10,000,” said Travis Landry, a Bruneau & Co. specialist and auctioneer. “You’d think the market for early Americana is depressed, but the best always performs,” adding, “Associated paperwork went to the same buyer for $1,125.”The auction boasted an array of furniture, decorative arts, paintings, jewelry, Asian antiques and modern design, 417 lots in all. Over one-third of the lots were paintings, drawings and multiples. “The strong results prove the strength of us New Englanders,” said Bruneau & Co. president and auctioneer Kevin Bruneau. “Even in blizzard conditions, any day is a good day for an auction.”Two monumental oil paintings piqued the interest of bidders. One was an Impressionistic work by Rene Maurice Fath (French, 1850-1922), signed and dated (“1896”) lower left and impressive at 94 inches by 76 inches (in the frame). The oil on canvas, depicting a thicket of trees, wild grass, shrubbery and flowers beneath a blue sky with billowing clouds, gaveled for $10,000.The other was a 48 inch by 72 inch oil on Masonite by Leonardo Nierman (Mexican, b. 1932), signed “Nierman” lower left and titled Genesis on verso. The abstract expressionist composition featured vibrant orange, white, blue and black waves of color and was pulled from the collection of an Uxbridge, Massachusetts gentleman. The painting went to a determined bidder for $4,375.Following are additional highlights from the auction. Internet bidding was facilitated by bidLIVE.Bruneauandco.com, LiveAuctioneers.com, Bidsquare.com, Invaluable.com and the mobile app “Bruneau & Co.” on iTunes or GooglePlay. All prices include the buyer’s premium.A Fauvist oil on canvas board autumn landscape painting by John Adams Spelman (Minn./Ill, 1880-1941), depicting a rolling valley with farmhouses and trees along a meandering river with a mountainous background, found a new owner for $2,812. The 33 ½ inch by 30 ½ inch (framed) work was signed lower right and exhibited influence from the artistry of painter Birger Sandzen.A rare quadruplet carved marble mantel, crafted in the United States in the 19th century, finished at $2,500. The finely carved and shimmering white marble was profusely carved with bellflower and rose uprights supporting a central frieze of quadruplet babies (one holding an apple) seated with drapery between swags of rosebuds. The mantel stood 51 ¾ inches tall, 57 ½ inches wide.A pastel on paper marine rendering inside a 39 inch by 31 inch frame by Maine artist Wade Zahares, plus four children’s books illustrated by Zahares, sold as one lot for $2,250. The pastel painting depicted a large boat creating a huge wake as it approached colorful wooden buoys floating in the background. It was signed “Zahares” lower left and was in overall good condition.A French 19th century ormolu bronze rouge marble inkwell with a patinated bronze model of a lion sculpture after a model by Antoine-Louis Barye (French, 1795-1875), brought $2,250. The 17-inch-tall piece comprised a shaped marble plinth on bronze bun feet with inset acanthus leaf ormolu frieze adorned with a patinated bronze model of the lion, which was flanked by inkwells.Rounding out just a handful of the day’s top performers, a circa-1930 Turkish Oriental carpet rug measuring a stout 16 feet 5 inches by 13 feet 3 inches, having a large blue field with an allover floral and tendril design within layered polychrome borders, made from wool, brought $1,750.Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers has a full slate of auctions heading into the spring, starting with a live-only DiscoverIt auction on Friday, March 22nd, at 6 pm, in the Cranston gallery. That will be followed by another live-only DiscoverIt auction on Saturday, April 6th, at 10 am, with the live and internet sale of the lifetime collection of George White immediately following, at 12 noon.A live-only Toy & Comic DiscoverIt auction will be held on Saturday, April 20th, followed that day by a live and internet Toy & Comic Auction at 12 noon. Then, on Monday, May 4th, a live-only Estate DiscoverIt auction at 10 am will be followed by a live and internet Estate Antiques Auction at 12 noon. All times Eastern. Thursday-Friday previews will precede Saturday sales.To learn more about Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers and the March 2nd Antique, Fine Art & Jewelry Auction, please visit www.bruneauandco.com . Updates are posted frequently. To contact the company via e-mail, use info@bruneauandco.com. 