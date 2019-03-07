HURRY! Senior Writers Age 65 and Older Have Only Three Weeks to Enter Ageless Authors Writing Contest

Writing keeps the mind sharp as you age, and reading helps too.

Senior Writers Can Submit Entries in Ageless Authors Writing Contest Until March 31.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunday, March 31 is the final deadline for the third annual Ageless Authors Writing Contest. Writers age 65 and older should go online to agelessauthors.com/current-contests/ to review rules and guidelines and submit entries. For last minute questions, email larry@agelessauthors.com.

Cash prizes and certificates of excellence will be awarded for the outstanding memoir, humor, adventure and romance writing, plus poetry. Entries can be fiction or nonfiction. Stories should be no more than 3,500 words and poems a maximum of 50 lines.

In addition, the best entry in the entire contest will receive the Bivona Prize for bold, innovative writing. The award honors novelist and poet Ginnie Siena Bivona, who founded Ageless Authors in 2016 and died earlier this year.

“Submissions thus far have been at a very high level, really quality writing,” says Larry Upshaw, Executive Director of Ageless Authors. “In past contests, a majority of the submitters have been people who never worked as writers. This one is a little different. We have plenty of people who have never made a dollar by writing. But the number of professional writers who have submitted their work is extraordinary. There is a certain cachet for anyone who wins a category in this contest this year.”

Ageless Authors personnel carry out unique book signings and readings for senior writers in bookstores and retirement communities all across the country.

A $20 entry fee is required with each submission. For this fee, submissions are read by at least two judges, who will comment on each piece of work. If a judge sees a way to improve the work, he or she may offer suggestions to authors. Most judges are writers, editors or teachers and prolific readers of literature.

Ageless Authors is the only nationwide writers’ group dedicated exclusively to encouraging and promoting the work of senior writers. The winning entries in this contest will be published in an anthology of best work late next year. Ageless Authors also offers publishing services to older authors who need help getting their work into the marketplace.

The following are two writer bios of people who have submitted work to the contest, showing the wide range of talent and experience in this effort. Names of the submitters have been eliminated.

XXXXXXXXXXX is a seventy-six-year-old recently-retired clinical social worker who lives in the Chicago area. An avid reader and a writer of short-stories and poetry, she is a mother of four, grandmother of ten and friend of many. She recently switched from being an outdoor gardener to an indoor gardener after moving from her suburban house to a glass-walled gloriously sun-filled city apartment.

XXXXXXXXXX’s novel, “$250,000,” was published by Putnam’s; his nonfiction books by Prima, Prentice-Hall, Limelight Editions, SUNY Press. He has published over 35 stories in literary journals and in the anthologies, A GAY AND GRAY ANTHOLOGY (NewTown Writers), MENTSH (Alyson), FOUND TRIBE (Sherman Asher), THE MAMMOTH BOOK OF NEW GAY EROTICA (Constable & Robinson), CHILD OF MY CHILD (Gelles-Cole).

Competition this year is intense, but both professional writers and late-comers to creative writing will undoubtedly score wins.



