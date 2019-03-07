Virtually Painless Pollock Technique™ Circumcision Available in Manitoba

Dr. Jay Buenafe

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, March 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buenafe Clinic, located in Winnipeg, is the first and only clinic in Manitoba to offer virtually painless Pollock Technique™ circumcision for babies, boys and men of all ages.The Pollock Technique™ provides for a relatively quick and pain-free circumcision procedure at the Buenafe Clinic in Winnipeg. No hospital visit is necessary – and even adult circumcision procedures are performed under local anesthetic with a short visit to the clinic for the procedure, as well as a later follow up appointment. Dr. Buenafe is on call for the first 24 hours after the surgery and is available by phone and for meeting at the clinic no matter what time in case of emergency."We have clients coming from all over Manitoba and beyond to access the baby and adult circumcision care that our professional staff is pleased to offer to each patient", stated Dr. Jay Buenafe – clinic founder. Infant circumcision procedures are done in just a few minutes – and are free for babies under four weeks of age. Manitoba Health covers the full cost of infant circumcision for baby boys up to 4 weeks old. Adult and adolescent circumcision procedures take about 15-20 minutes (you just have to stay at the clinic for 45 minutes to an hour for preparation and observation). With the techniques employed, there is no need for patients to go to the hospital, with all patients having the procedure done on an outpatient basis. Follow-up visits are scheduled 1-2 days and 1-2 weeks after to make sure that it is healing well."The Pollock circumcision method is a virtually pain-free technique that involves the use of a Mogen clamp along with long-acting anesthetic and skin glue closure where needed," explains Dr. Buenafe. "Our team will walk you through each step to ensure you fully understand what will happen and that you are prepared for the procedure."Buenafe Clinic is unique in Manitoba in offering circumcision for all ages of infants, boys, adolescents, and men with the quick and comfortable Pollock Technique™.After extensive research on circumcision methods in use today in Canada, and around the world, Dr. Jay chose to have extensive training with Dr. Neil Pollock, one of North America’s foremost authorities on baby and child circumcision. Dr. Pollock’s research into developing a safe, quick and virtually pain free approach to circumcision has been widely recognized in North America.Dr. Jay is proud to bring Dr. Pollock’s techniques to Manitoba, and his clinic has grown enormously as a result. Parents are relieved to have a virtually pain-free option for the circumcision of their baby boys – and older boys and adult men are benefit equally from Pollock Technique™ circumcision.Dr. Jay Buenafe is the only physician in Manitoba who is a trained and certified provider of Pollock Technique™ circumcision.Appointments are available quickly. Contact the clinic directly to book or for more information.



