Fantastic Double Win for ERA at Global Franchise Awards

Expense Reduction Analysts accepting Best White-Collar Franchise Award

For the second year running Expense Reduction Analysts are awarded Best White-Collar Franchise at the Global Franchise Awards in Las Vegas.

WEST MALLING, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the winners of this year’s Global Franchise Awards are announced the 8 strong international delegation from Expense Reduction Analysts (ERA) proudly accept the award for “Best White-Collar Franchise” for the second year in a role.

It’s an achievement that is unprecedented within the Global Franchising Awards and the ERA delegation, with representatives from USA, UK, Spain, Finland, France, Belgium, Germany & Australia, recognise the significance of winning the title two years in a row.

"This repeated recognition from Global Franchise Magazine, is a very proud moment for our business and validates the hard work we have all put in to creating a thriving global franchise," states Fred Marfleet (Chairman & Founder).

The basis for this success is rooted in their ability to leverage the knowledge and expertise of everyone within their international franchise network, which stretches across 30+ countries internationally, using proven methodologies that have been honed and perfected over the last 25+ years.

ERA franchisees combine their experience with the expertise of the international network, containing over 650 consultants, to generate process improvements and deliver tangible financial savings to clients, acting as trusted advisors to thousands of companies worldwide.

The service they provide is particularly relevant in today's economic climate with 61% of global financial leaders viewing Cost and Process Optimisation as essential to their business strategy over the next 24 months. (Statistic from Global Insights Survey)

However, they are not resting on their laurels as they look to take advantage of this opportunity through strategic expansion, encouraging commercially astute individuals to join their network, and capitalise on the existing experience within the ERA network to build their own B2B Consulting business.

To help them achieve this each new franchisee is provided with extensive, professional training and mentoring delivered by ERA’s dedicated in-house Training Academy, with a focus on how to sell the service and deliver tangible cost and time savings to their clients. In addition to this is a full ongoing support service provided by Marketing, IT, Compliance, Finance, Professional Development and Administrative teams driven to help each franchisee in establishing a successful business.

This training and professional support gives franchisees the skills and confidence they need to deliver a professional consultancy service and unlock the potential of market no matter their professional background.

With this level of support from the Franchisor and an experienced highly specialised global network around them, franchisees are given every opportunity to succeed and build a future for themselves and their families.

This has led to ERA creating a well-rounded and established franchise business, that offers an unrivalled package to potential franchisees wanting to operate a profitable B2B Consultancy.

Through the success of their franchisees the Expense Reduction Analyst brand has continuously grown in recognition over the years and this prestigious award helps to further consolidate their status as one of the world’s leading White-Collar franchises.

So, if you’re looking for a franchising opportunity within the White-Collar sector, there is only really one choice.

To find out more about Expense Reduction Analysts visit - http://en.expensereduction.com/franchise-business-opportunities/.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.