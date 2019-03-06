Storelocal Chairman to Lead Panel Discussion at SSA Spring Conference

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Storelocal Corporation, the self-storage industry’s first member-owned co-op, will host a panel discussion titled “Maximize Your Website as a Digital Rental Center” at the Self Storage Association (SSA) 2019 Spring Conference & Trade Show. The educational session will take place on Friday, March 15 from 9:15-10:15 a.m. at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland.

Travis Morrow, co-founder and current chairman of Storelocal, will lead a fast-paced, interactive discussion about why having a customized transactional website matters and how automated access control and unassisted move-ins create value for both operator and tenant.

“Nearly 80 percent of Americans prefer to shop online but still value great service,” Morrow said. “I look forward to sharing with today’s self-storage leaders the importance of offering the same great experience from a website that can be found in person at a facility.”

As president of Strat Property Management Self Storage Division, Mr. Morrow operates the state-of-the-art, fully automated National Self Storage-Dove Mountain facility in Marana, Arizona, which was named 2018 Overall Facility of the Year by Mini-Storage Messenger magazine for all-around excellence in design, construction and sophisticated technology. The facility most recently added Nokē Smart Entry by Janus International, a state-of-the-art keyless security platform.

Session panelists will include Terry Bagley, president of Janus International Door Entry & Facility Division, Lance Watkins, owner and CEO of Storage Outlet, Jeremiah Jacks, Storelocal’s chief technology officer, and AJ Osborne, President of Bitterroot Holdings and Keylock Storage.

About Storelocal

Storelocal is a co-op owned by independent self-storage operators. We develop unassisted move-in technology and offer brand services that increase the profitability of our members. In just over four years we have grown to more than 1,200 facilities, including 12 of the top 50 operators, making Storelocal the 4th largest self-storage owner entity in the U.S. Storelocal is proud to introduce Tenant™ - "Making technology easy and unassisted move-ins a reality."





