'Top Rated Lawyer in 2019' Distinction Awarded to Donald D. Vanarelli by the New Jersey Law Journal

The Law Office of Donald D. Vanarelli

Peer Review Rated 'AV Preeminent' for 'Highest Level of Professional Excellence' by Martindale-Hubbell

I am honored to be recognized for my work in the fields of elder law, estate and special needs planning,” — Donald D. Vanarelli, Esq.

WESTFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Donald D. Vanarelli, Esq. (http://vanarellilaw.com/) has been selected by the New Jersey Law Journal as a 'Top Rated Lawyer' in 2019. The 'Top Rated Lawyer' recognition is based upon Martindale-Hubbell's AV Preeminent rating, a rating Mr. Vanarelli has achieved for the past 19 years.

'AV Preeminent' is the highest rating bestowed by Martindale-Hubbell, an independent service that has been recognizing exceptional attorneys for more than a century. The award is determined by the attorney's peers who provide anonymous assessments in the areas of legal knowledge, experience, judgment, analytical capabilities, communication skills, and ethical standards.

'I am honored to be recognized for my work in the fields of elder law, estate and special needs planning,' said Mr. Vanarelli. He continued, 'I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to Martindale-Hubbell, the New Jersey Law Journal, and of course, my peers, without whom this award would not have been possible.'

Widely acknowledged as an indicator of excellence in the field of law, the 'AV Preeminent' distinction is awarded to fewer than 5% of US attorneys, placing Donald amongst the top legal practitioners in the country.

About Donald D. Vanarelli

Recipient of the Marilyn Askin Lifetime Achievement Award from the New Jersey State Bar Association's Elder and Disability Law Section, Donald D. Vanarelli is a Certified Elder Law Attorney, and a member of the Council of Advanced Practitioners of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. Mr. Vanarelli is also an Accredited Veterans Attorney and an Accredited Professional Mediator. He has successfully litigated cases in New Jersey's Supreme Court and in federal court. Mr. Vanarelli represents seniors and disabled persons in estate planning, financing long-term medical care, nursing home issues, qualifying for Supplemental Security Income, Medicaid and other public benefits, special needs planning, and litigation, including probate, elder abuse and contested guardianship lawsuits.

About The Law Office of Donald D. Vanarelli

Located in Westfield, New Jersey, the firm provides a broad range of legal services for seniors, veterans, the disabled, and their families. For additional information call 908-232-7400 or visit http://vanarellilaw.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.