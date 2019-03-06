Premier Property Management Services Featured in March Issue of DS NEWS “Best in Single-Family Rental Investments Guide”

Property Management is ALL We Do!

The Best in Single-Family Rental Investments Guide, featured in the March issue of DS News, is now available to read online.

While many real estate firms mix property management into their operations as an afterthought, PPMS business structure is designed to exclusively manage and market real estate investment properties.” — Ed Cline, President – Premier Property Management Services

BEAVER FALLS, PA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Best in Single-Family Rental Investments Guide, featured in the March issue of DS News, is now available to read online at https://dsnews.cmail20.com/t/j-l-xdjhtht-julrthxui-y/. This special section is dedicated to shining a light on the organizations like Premier Property Management Services that are pushing this sector forward in 2019.

According to Freddie Mac data from early this year, single-family rentals (SFRs) are the largest source of rental housing in America. Today, more than 40 percent of renters in the United States occupy one of the estimated 16 million investor-owned properties across the nation. The potential for ROI is abundant, but it requires a savvy investment strategy and the wisdom to partner with the right third-party support.

A competent property manager can add significant value to your investment, which is why many seasoned real estate investors proclaim that a good management company is worth their weight in gold. PPMS is an industry leader because it specializes exclusively in property management.

Founded in 1997 Premier Property Management Services (PPMS) has expanded its footprint across Western Pennsylvania and is the leading full-time, full-service property management company in the region.

