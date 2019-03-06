Diplomats from 15 Nations Gathered to Launch the Global Ambassador’s Journal, Special Edition 2019

President of IUBCCI Mr. Manuel Oancia welcoming the diplomats and guests present at the event H.E. Majid Bouguerra, Ambassador of of Algeria to the United States of America was acknowledged with the IUBCCI Silver Pin H.E. Cristina Balan, Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to the United States of America was acknowledged with the IUBCCI Silver Pin

International Union of Bilateral Chambers of Commerce and Industry acknowledged diplomats for their contribution in the worldwide magazine

Unlike other magazines where you are restricted by the questions asked in the form of interviews, Global Ambassador’s Journal is the Voice of International Diplomacy. This is your voice.” — Isabelle Vladoiu - Editor-in-chief

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Members of the diplomatic corps in Washington, DC gathered to acknowledge several Ambassadors who have contributed to the Global Ambassador’s Journal, Vol. III, Special Edition 2019 ( www.globalambassadorsjournal.com The Global Ambassador's Journal is a specialized magazine indexed by the U.S. Library of Congress and published under the aegis the International Union of Bilateral Chambers of Commerce and Industry . Global Ambassador's Journal is the first magazine of an international organization to be devoted solely to the publication of articles and studies by worldwide diplomats focusing on diplomacy and international relations. Published only two times a year, each issue features exclusive articles by the highest ranking diplomats of each country sharing valuable information for the international business communities.Characterized by diversity, the publication brings together current and former ambassadors from different corners of the world who expressed the will to become a voice for their countries. The ambassadors are thus given the opportunity to share their ideas, challenges, the resilience of their countries, and the joy of success. Included in this special edition were: H.E. Majid Bouguerra, Ambassador of of Algeria to the United States of America; H.E. Hynek Kmonicek, Ambassador of Czech Republic to the United States of America; H.E. Francisco Carrión Mena, Ambassador of Ecuador to the United States of America; H.E. Jānis Sīlis, Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia to Ireland; H.E. Keith Azzopardi, Ambassador of Malta to the United States of America; H.E. Cristina Balan, Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to the United States of America; H.E. Wilson M. Masilingi, Ambassador of Tanzania to the United States of America; H.E. Frederic Edem Hegbe, Ambassador of Togo to the United States of America.Talking about the content of this edition, the Editor-in-chief, Ms. Isabelle Vladoiu said, “In the previous editions of the journal, the emphasis was put on rebuilding the peace and security, democracy and rule of law, this time the focus is on growth, investment, the presentation of national values, and the open invitation to get to know these countries closely.”“Unlike other magazines where you are restricted by the questions asked in the form of interviews, Global Ambassador’s Journal is the Voice of International Diplomacy. This is your voice. Not someone else’s idea. It is your communication,” continued Ms. Vladoiu.President of IUBCCI , Mr. Manuel Oancia talked about the mission and vision if the International Union of Bilateral Chambers of Commerce and Industry. He then acknowledged each of the Ambassadors present that have authored in the journal with the IUBCCI Silver Pin in recognition of their contribution to worldwide economic diplomacy.Each of the diplomats and distinguished guests present received their own copy of the Global Ambassador’s Journal. The event ended with a dinner reception.About IUBCCI:The International Union of Bilateral Chambers of Commerce and Industry (IUBCCI) is the world’s largest non-profit organization of the bi-national (bilateral) chambers of commerce and industry and all of their Unions, Federations or Joint Business Councils dedicated to fostering the promotion of bilateral trade and commerce, and the exchange of culture and humanity through means of economic diplomacy. IUBCCI connects closely with the diplomatic community to facilitate collaboration between other countries and the U.S. public and private sector leaders to further a common economic interest and cooperate on solutions for the global economy and security.



