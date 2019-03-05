Friendly TLC Rentals & Leasing - What to Do When in an Accident Driving for Uber or Lyft in TLC Rentals

A guideline for Uber and Lyft drivers in their own vehicles or driving TLC rentals when they get into an accident

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is no worse feeling on the road than being involved in an accident. Whether driving your own vehicle or using TLC car rental & TLC car leasing, the first thing you must understand is that accidents will happen even when you take every precaution.

What follows for those who rent a TLC car for Uber & Lyft is a few suggestions on how to deal with an accident when it happens. Knowing what to do next will help calm you down and focus on what is important when an accident strikes.

Stay Calm

You may feel calm in the aftermath of an accident and that is understandable, but as the driver responsible for yourself and your passengers, staying calm is a priority.

Check Everyone to Ensure They are Not Injured

Starting with your passengers, check them to ensure that they are okay. If there is any need for medical attention, call 9-1-1 right away. You will want to check yourself and anyone else involved in the accident as your first priority is to make sure that everyone is safe.

Call the Police or File an Accident Report

If there are injuries, calling the police is mandatory. However, if the accident only involves damage to the vehicles, then you will have to file a report with the authorities. Understand the rules and regulations of your local and state authorities, so you will know exactly what to do in case an accident occurs.

If the vehicles involved cannot move, then calling the police is a must. Otherwise, you should clear the road and move to the nearest place that is off the road and provides enough space to get out. Remember to never admit fault in an accident, even if it was clearly your fault. That determination is the job of the authorities, not you. So, do not admit to being responsible for the accident.

Take Photos

You’ll want to document the accident properly, so take photos of all vehicles involved including their license plates. Exchange information with the other drivers, including name, number, and insurance. Jot down what you remember about the accident and get statements from those who saw what happened.

Report What Happened to Uber or Lyft

Uber has an app that you can use to report an accident. Just follow the instructions and it will lead you to enter the information.

At this point, you will need to contact your insurance company or if you rent a TLC car for Uber & Lyft, the owners of the vehicle. Remember that TLC rentals may provide you with a new vehicle depending on the nature of the accident. For those who own their vehicle, paying the deductible on the insurance and getting it repaired quickly is a must. It helps if you have enough in your checking or savings account to pay for an accident if the insurance will not cover it.





