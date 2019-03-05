FWM Docks Offers Industry Leading Bolt on Gangways and Poly Ramps

New Hampshire-based company, FWM docks, offers industry-leading aluminum gangway with bolt on railings for easy, inexpensive nationwide shipping.

HUDSON, NH, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FWM Docks is a New Hampshire-based aluminum dock company which offers nationwide wide shipping on all of their highly-regarded dock products. Their products are suitable for both residential and commercial use and come in a variety of standard sizes as well as custom sizes for commercial projects.

A vital part of their offerings is their industry-leading, bolt-on railing aluminum gangway. These vital products help to connect the dock systems (FWM crafted or otherwise) with stable ground so that individuals can access their dock systems in a safe and reliable manner.

Aluminum Gangways

The FWM Aluminum Gangway is fabricated using 6000 series aluminum and includes 316SS hardware and are designed for use in both fresh water and salt water environments. Standard inventoried gangways are available in 3’ or 4’ widths and lengths of 10’, 15’, 20’, 25’ and 30’.

Railings

Railings are bolted to the frame’s retention channel using 316SS hardware and help to create a single solid construction mitigating any deflection on the gangway frame. A second handrail can be added to the railing making it ADA compliant.

Extruded Hinge Kit

A custom extruded piano hinged connection system allows the aluminum gangway to attach to your abutment or dock system and adjust to fluctuating water levels.

About FWM Docks

FWM Docks began in 1975 as a small, family owned business. They eventually grew to be the world’s largest producer of aluminum cryogenic heat exchange vaporizers. In 1997, the company decided to expand their business in a different direction – modular aluminum dock frames. For the last twenty years they have been creating quality, customizable frames that customers can count on to live up to – and exceed – all their expectations.

For more information on FWM Docks, or to purchase a beautiful floating aluminum dock of your own, call the sales line at (603) 578-9699. You can also visit their website at www.fwmdocks.com, or stop by in person at 11 Friars Drive, Hudson, New Hampshire, 03051.





