Jeffrey Cogan guilty of malicious prosecution,abuse of process.AZ jury awards Dr.A.Trabucco largest award in AZ history.

Jeffrey Cogan ESQ found guilty of malicious prosecution and abuse of process. Mojave County, Arizona jury awards Dr. A. Trabucco largest award in AZ history.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Superior Court jury in Kingman, AZ on 7/26/2018 awarded $6,232,000 in compensatory damages and $1,768,000 in punitive damages to the plaintiff, Dr. Trabucco according to court records. NO. CV-2014-04030Dr. Trabucco had sued Jeffrey A. Cogan, his law firm and the family of the patient who died of natural causes, unrelated to the surgery, Gerald Scharf for filing fraudulent repetitive law suits alleging the equivalent of murder of the patient.The first filing was in Nevada federal court, the other in Arizona state court (both dismissed with no evidence with prejudice against Cogan et.al) and finally in Arizona Federal Court that went to a jury with a unanimous verdict (8-0) in favor of Trabucco, again with no evidence and finding that Trabucco did no wrong doings as Cogan had absolutely no evidence to support his fraudulent allegations of murdering his own patient (10/2017). Trabucco’s Malpractice lawyer was represented by Scott Holden Esq.Dr. Trabucco then sued Cogan, seeking damages for harm to his reputation, loss of earnings, emotional distress and defense costs.Despite Trabucco reporting Cogan to the Nevada Bar Association, they have refused to do anything to Cogan despite the severe and multiple egregious malicious untrue allegations since 2013. Cogan has blatantly violated trial rule 11 which basically indicates that when a lawyer files a lawsuit he must have done unequivocally due diligence to obtain factual evidence of the charges that he is filing for, which he had absolutely no evidence to substantiate his allegations. This was substantiated by Scott Holden ESQ during his testimony.Cogan is also in violation the code of ethics rule 121 section A and B, which relates to confidentiality of the American Bar Association when a formal complaint has been filed. Again the Nevada Bar Association has done nothing.The Mohave county jury unanimously voted in favor of Dr. Trabucco and (7/26/2018) assessed the damages against Cogan and his law firm, but not against the family.Phoenix law firm Wilenchik et. al., which represented Trabucco, said it searched records and couldn’t find a higher verdict in Mohave County, or in the state of AZ. The next highest award found was for $1.25 million in a 2010 medical malpractice case. This displays how vehemently malicious Cogan’s allegations and lawsuits were fraudulently filed with no evidence.Cogan is now refusing to pay.Cogan, who is based in Las Vegas, (a bankruptcy attorney, hired by his ex-wife, and not a malpractice attorney) had previously sued Dr. Trabucco for the same fraudulent malpractice case causing Scharf’s death, 3 times for the same case. Cogan fraudulently stated that Trabucco murdered his own patient. A federal jury found that Scharf died of natural causes unrelated to the surgery, and there was, no evidence supporting malpractice by Trabucco’s malpractice lawyer Scott Holden said. Holden had warned Cogan about the filing of his false claims on numerous occasions; however Cogan persisted three times and stated to Holden that “he wanted his cake and eat it at the same time” and that he wasn’t worried. Holden as a lawyer has never seen a more corrupt case like this in his entire career. The malpractice case was finally concluded in Trabucco's favor on October 2017 in Arizona federal court.Trabucco then sued Cogan and the Scharf family, seeking damages for harm to his reputation, loss of earnings, emotional distress and defense costs. Dr. Trabucco will also be seeking criminal charges against Cogan for using the federal court system with malicious intent for personal gains.Dr. Trabucco the board-certified urologist had never had a malpractice judgment or settlement against the in over his 31-year career. They said even Scharf’s wife, who had hired Cogan, didn’t think the doctor was responsible, and relied on Cogan to provide the evidence which there was none.Jeffrey Cogan admitted in Arizona Superior Court that he was hired by Rebecca Eimerman and Dr. Trabucco’s ex-wife Pamela Trabucco. This exemplifies the seriousness of the issues at hand as a conspiracy with multiple individuals involved. Dr. Trabucco is now filing suit against his ex-wife Pamela Trabucco, Rebecca Eimerman and other individuals and periodicals relating to this matter as well as other matters that are propagated fraudulently on the Internet.



