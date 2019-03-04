Phaze Concrete Exposes Industry Secrets that Contractors Don’t Want Clients to Know

All industries are shrouded in secret but many of the secrets found within the contracting industry directly affect the clients.

CEDAR CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professionals are needed for a reason. Generally, that reason is because they know something that others do not. This is a good thing, as it helps people get important, skillful things done in a timely manner. Yet, there is always the different things that industries would rather not be public. Most of the time, this is because they would lose money if the information was common knowledge.However, there are some things that people really should know, before dealing with a contractor. Phaze Concrete knows these secrets and wants to share them, to inform their public. Here are a few industry secrets that contractors don’t want clients to know.Corners are Often CutYou are not the only person in a client/construction company relationship who is interested in saving money. Some construction companies cut corners and use so many smoke-in-mirrors tricks, your project will be completely different then you planned. The sad truth is there are many tricks to make the sale. Unfortunately, it does not always matter if the tactic is entirely truthful.Knowing this, it is important to ask about the materials that the contractors are using. Do your own research and find out if what you want is what you are going to get. Maintaining a skeptical, educated position throughout the construction process is the only way to get what you want.Public Inspectors have a List They Follow…And that’s ItPeople think that having a home or construction project inspected ensures the work is completely safe. While there are standards, inspectors follow a list. Once the items are checked off the list, the project passes. What this means to clients is that sometimes, important issues in workmanship are missed. It is up to the client to keep a watchful eye out for easing standards.Construction Financial Institutions are Often Money PitsIt may seem perfectly convenient to finance a project with the company that is physically doing the work. Although, this is often setting yourself up for failure. Giving the company that much control helps the company to justify inflated prices and unrealistic quotes.Instead, the client should find a financial institution that they trust to handle their construction loans. Keeping the work and the finances separate helps everyone be more accountable for their actions. Plus, it is always a good idea to let the professionals handle what they are best at. It is never wise to put both aspects of such a project in the same hands.In summation, Phaze Concrete is happy to clear up these common misconceptions throughout their industry. Instead of wanting to hide these secrets, Phaze Concrete is interested in educating their clients. Therefore, they have decided to expose these vital industry secrets. After all, Phaze Concrete has nothing to fear by educating their clients. With Phaze Concrete, what you see is what you get.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.