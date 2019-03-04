Madame Kapuscinka Releases Her Brand New E.P Transcendence

An EP for you this time from the lovely Madame Kapuscinka, quite an accomplished artist singer-songwriter from the UK

LONDON, MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Listen to E.P https://open.spotify.com/artist/1xYfDjsQuGlbPOmgmNeDDw

An EP for you this time from the lovely Madame Kapuscinka, quite an accomplished artist singer-songwriter from the UK. She has had a number of achievements in her career thus far, namely reaching the Itop Charts top 50 (2014) Best Female Artist Nominee (2015) with Music Director for multi award feature film Return of the Don (2016). Best Female Act Nominee Beta (2016). Lyricist and Lead Vocalist Gatwick Gangsters (2017). Best Upcoming Artist CA Awards (2016). Best Performer CA Awards (2017). Best Upcoming Artist (2018) add to that she was Miss England Finalist (2010). Inducted into the Hall of Fame Top 100 Most Inspirational Women Rising Star. Women in Creativity Finalist. Appearance on London Live and Five Star in TV Programme ‘Rich Kid Goes Skint’. Also raising awareness as an individual with Bipolar and Depression for musicians against depression. China’s Mrs Legend 3rd place runner up and public vote’s Mrs Talented and skilled. Quite a lot for so-called up-coming artist, I think you’ll agree?

Interesting selection of 4 songs on this EP. I’ll breakdown as follows:

‘Don’t mislead me’ has a West Coast Lo-Rider Slow Jam style feel to it. Laid back with a similar chord progression to Minnie Ripperton’s classic ‘Loving You. Organ and Rhodes piano add a nice flavour. Melancholy soul.

Nasty Car is an Electro Pop Rock song. Lots of glitchy distorted synth sounds. Lots of anguish in the vocals laced with samples. Interesting arrangement. As with all Madame’s songs you get something unusual that draws your attention. Rapping on this one. Nasty Car is about independence. Got an 80s sound to it mixed with a modern twist.

‘Love’ is a ballad traditional Ballad in the classic sense quite notable points on this one is the musical arrangement. Fresh, light, melancholy, nice a piano and string arrangement and lots of space for the vocal. Vocal the song fits Mme’s voice well its simple and emotive. Touches of Rap draw attention too.

Showing another string to her bow we have a track called ‘Politics’. Politically charged rap song. In your face social commentary about the gritty side of things through her eyes.

Madame Kapuscinska is on all major download sites and has a plethora of videos on YouTube through her Vevo page.

www.kapuscinscyempireltd.com www.facebook.com/XxLadyLetitiAxX www.instagram.com/madamekapuscinska www.twitter.com/Kapempire

vevo:- MKMusicVEVO

LINKS

https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=HmeKkP0BRNY&feature=share :don't mislead me

https://youtu.be/GDw8_IxS6l4 :love

https://youtu.be/ohI9qQzlHh4 :nasty car

https://youtu.be/G3etwOf0VBQ - little star

https://youtu.be/Yebss0MoDNY - Coast2Coast Live

https://youtu.be/mF5kYqzKQgU soul speaking

https://youtu.be/a9957ZU5YY0 fire like a lion

https://youtu.be/g7nd9mUklkY there's something bout you

https://youtu.be/eSrPb5iWP1s soul speaking



https://m.soundcloud.com/k3r1

https://itunes.apple.com/gb/artist/madame-kapuscinska/1183941964

https://creativepool.com/MadameKapuscinska/about

https://letitiaj.wixsite.com/kapjoentertainment/t-licious

https://soundbetter.com/s/madame-kapuscinska

http://www.chartsinfrance.net/Madame-Kapuscinska/albums-singles.html

http://singinglessonsnyc.weebly.com/blog/madame-kapuscinska-talks-campaigning-and-her-love- of-music#

http://www.yinyuetai.com/fanclub/43596

www.kapuscinscyempireltd.com

Www.instagram.com/MadameKapuscinska

www.Facebook.com/XxLadyLetitiAxX

www.soundcloud.com/k3r1 https://open.spotify.com/album/4qWakCq9HWT4gAG9j220PO?si=nMm3yGK_T8WqRtm_c0i4Tg



