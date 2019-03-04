Mental Health Law Attorney Carolyn Reinach Wolf to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

LAKE SUCCESS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a significant increase in anxiety and depression among young people who end up needing either psychiatric care and/or substance abuse treatment, their loved ones must cope with how to care for them in a complex legal system. This can be utterly discouraging unless there is a qualified, compassionate expert to guide them through the process and help them prevail.

Carolyn Reinach Wolf is an Executive Partner in the law firm of Abrams, Fensterman, Fensterman, Eisman, Formato, Ferrara, Wolf, and Carone LLP and Director of the firm’s Mental Health Law Practice.

“Most of the time it’s the families of these suffering individuals who approach me,” says Carolyn. “Often their loved ones lack insight, are resistant to treatment and become symptomatic of their illness, hence unable to function, so their families intervene. I put together an affirmative plan on their behalf to get them treatment or support services as rapidly as possible.”

Prior to becoming an attorney, Carolyn worked as a hospital administrator/risk manager, gained comprehensive knowledge of myriad areas of medicine, and became deeply and personally acquainted with patients’ families. Recognizing the critical need to assist families navigating the mental health care system, she pursued her law degree at Hofstra University School of Law.

“My unique background, knowledge of how doctors and hospitals operate, and keen ability to read medical records gave me an edge in working with families through a legal perspective,” says Carolyn. “Now thirty years later we remain the only practice of its kind in family mental health law in the country.”

In order to excel in this area of law you not only need to have genuine patience and empathy but you must be comfortable working in the mental health area. It’s a 24/7 responsibility that takes total dedication.

“We make excellent progress for our client’s lives,” says Carolyn. “We assist people in utilizing the legal and medical system and, with our years of experience, think outside the box to come up with creative resolutions.”

Carolyn affirms how urgently we need to raise awareness concerning mental illness and better educate the public to combat its terrible stigma. She is vocal about bringing to fruition laws that would allow families to be more involved in loved ones’ mental health care. Currently, state confidentiality laws serve to shut out families and instead give full decision-making authority to patients who, more often than not, are incapable of making logical decisions affecting their well-being.

“Clients have referred to us as “angels” or the “dream team.” We get the most wonderful feedback that makes our work so rewarding and gratifying,” says Carolyn. “It just goes to show when you sincerely care for your clients you will be rewarded with unending joy and success.”

