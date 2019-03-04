TradingView Lists HB10 As Its First Crypto Index

HB10, Huobi’s crypto-based index, has been added to the well-known financial trading charts & analysis platform TradingView.

SINGAPORE, March 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In yet another sign of the continued maturation of the cryptocurrency industry, HB10, Huobi’s crypto-based index, has been added to the well-known financial trading charts & analysis platform TradingView. It is the first such product listed on TradingView.

“As a go-to site for high-volume and API traders as well as the retail commodity, forex, and of course crypto trading community around the world, we feel TradingView is a perfect fit for HB10,” said Livio Weng, Huobi Global’s CEO. “We’re both pleased and honoured to have ours be the first crypto fund of its kind listed there.”

A weighted fund consisting of the nine biggest cryptocurrencies by trading volume as determined through stratified sampling (plus Huobi Token, Huobi’s native token), HB10 was launched last year as part of Huobi’s ongoing efforts to meet the needs of the global cryptocurrency community as well as the financial markets at large. In addition to adding HB10, all of of Huobi’s coin-to-coin trading pairs have also been added to TradingView, providing plentiful options for traders looking to get involved in arbitrage and other forms of trading. “This is just the beginning,” said Weng. “As additional coins and pairs are added to Huobi Global, they will also appear on TradingView as well.”

About Huobi Group: Consisting of ten upstream and downstream enterprises, Huobi Group is the world’s leading blockchain company. Established in 2013, Huobi Group's accumulative turnover exceeds US $1 trillion. It proudly provides safe, secure, and convenient cryptocurrency trading and asset management services to millions of users in 130+ countries. Find us at www.hbg.com

