Patriarch Inc., Calgary’s Reliable Concrete Contractors Announces the Relaunch of Its Website

The redesigned website gives clear insight of the company highlighting the companies services and position as one of the best concrete companies in Calgary.

Unlike other concrete companies in Calgary, we operate on a higher level by not taking any deposit when starting any concrete projects thus maintaining our brand, trust, and legacy of 4 generations!” — Leonardo Aiello

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patriarch Construction Inc. announced the launch of its redesigned website after spending considerable time revamping it to give it a much professional look and improve the user experience. The current site is easy to use and navigate and highlights all the services with relevant information, photographic images, and videos. The modern features included makes it easy for any visitor to get an overview of the company’s value and the promise to its clients. Also, the new website is a responsive website meaning it displays well on all devices such as laptops & desktops, tablets, and smartphones. Some of the essential pages include all the services they provide along with the warranty section as well as a dedicated page for the most frequently asked questions.

Unlike most concrete companies in Calgary, Patriarch revamped their website with a focus on uncluttered layout and immaculate design. The company has improved the functionality and enhanced the quality of its content with the focus on delivering on clients’ need for decorative designs and stamped concrete patios, concrete repairs, steps & stairways as well as garage pads and driveways.

“We cannot keep calm about the launch of our redesigned website that creates a suitable platform to serve our customers even better,” said Leonardo Aiello, owner of Patriarch Construction. We believe that the redesigned website will give our visitors a better user experience and ease of access to information about our exceptional services.

Patriarch Construction is a top rated concrete company in Calgary. It offers exposed aggregate, creates garage pads and concrete driveways, patios, sidewalks, and stairs. Its success in the industry borrows a lot from the owner’s expertise as well as from many years of experience in delivering quality and reliable services to clients in and around Calgary, Alberta Canada.

“What sets us apart from other companies is how we value our client's opinion, time and trust. We have been able to operate at a higher level by building relationships with our clients, and we do this by letting our clients know that we do not take a deposit and this is to show our clients that they are taken seriously. We believe that if a contractor asks for a deposit, that should be a big red flag. A contractor should have the float to support their endeavors and expenses when supplying a service,” said Aiello. “The launch has been long overdue. The new site’s user-friendly interface and the ease of access to different pieces of information will help not only in improving user experience, accuracy, and efficiency, but also their productivity. Also, we plan to update the website regularly with information about our services and how customers can have a better experience when seeking different services from us”.

Patriarch Construction Inc. is one of the premier concrete contractors in Calgary. The company has its headquarters in Calgary, Alberta and prides in creating outstanding garage pads and driveways, steps and stairways, concrete patios, basements, concrete repairs, breakout and haul away as well as decorative stamped concrete designs and exposed aggregate work. With a strong family foundation, Patriarch rides on the family legacy to develop lasting relationships with its clients regardless of their needs, tastes, and preferences.

