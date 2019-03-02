Digital Pi Takes Home 'Finny' for ABM Killer Content from Demand Gen Report B2B Marketing Exchange

The firm won for creative triple-touch 'Secret Sauce' campaign tailored to key accounts from the 2018 Inc 5000 list.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, March 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Pi’s 'Secret Sauce' campaign was announced a winner of a Killer Content 'Finny' in the category of account based management. The 8th annual award show was held as part of the B2BMX Conference, a multi-day educational event focused on improving B2B marketing and sales strategies and results, which concluded this past Thursday. This award marks another exciting achievement for Digital Pi, who was included on the 2018 Inc 5000 list of fastest growing companies.

In a statement on the application for the Finny, B2BMX explains that 'Finnys are awarded to companies that are embracing new rules of engagement and transforming them into cutting-edge campaigns that utilize new storytelling methods and new amplification channels.' In their award winning campaign, Digital Pi targeted 160 fellow Inc 5000 list members and encouraged them to share their 'secret sauce' for success in a unique triple touch campaign.

The 'Secret Sauce' initiative consisted of three elements including an email that directed target accounts to a kick-off landing page, a physical gift introducing Digital Pi and requesting a video interview in which the brand would share their 'secret sauce,' and a follow-up phone call to schedule the interview. As a final product of the campaign, Digital Pi featured a video of five brands offering their best advice on the Digital Pi website, which was also shared across social media.

'This year is off to an unbelievable start. Thanks so much to Demand Gen Report for this award, and of course thanks to our friends at PFL for their partnership in this campaign. Our team works incredibly hard to create fun and relevant account-based content - and it feels great to have our efforts recognized by others in the B2B community!' said Jeff Coveney, Executive Vice President of Digital Pi.

This year, Digital Pi plans on releasing additional videos, ebooks, and other content to help its audience scale through best practice marketing.

About Digital Pi: Digital Pi is a Marketo Platinum Services Partner that helps companies get sustainable, quantifiable business ROI from the Marketo Engagement Platform. The Digital Pi Gold Standard framework helps Marketo customers establish a solid foundation to scale their marketing quickly and efficiently. Additionally, Digital Pi's Omega software is the first performance management application for Marketo to help customers optimize end-to-end performance. Digital Pi clients include, CA Technologies, Ruckus Networks, RSA and more. For more information, visit http://digitalpi.com.

About The 2019 B2B Marketing Exchange

Hosted by Demand Gen Report, the B2B Marketing Exchange is a multi-day educational event focused on improving B2B marketing and sales strategies and results. The event includes six targeted educational tracks: the popular Content2Conversion Conference; the Demand Gen Summit; ABM In Action Live; Sales Impact Summit; Digital Strategy; and Channel Marketing. This year’s conference took place February 25-27, 2019 at The Hyatt Regency in Scottsdale, Ariz. To learn more, visit: http://b2bmarketing.exchange

About Demand Gen Report

Demand Gen Report is a targeted online publication that uncovers the strategies and solutions that help companies better align their sales and marketing organizations, and ultimately, drive growth. A key component of the publication’s editorial coverage focuses on the sales and marketing automation tools that enable companies to better measure and manage their multi-channel demand generation efforts. To learn more, visit http://www.demandgenreport.com



