106 Tamil Diaspora Groups Jointly Urge UNHRC Not to Give any more Additional Time to Sri Lanka - Urge to Refer to ICC

WASHINTON, DC, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --In a joint appeal by 106 Tamil Diaspora Groups from around the world urged the UN High-commissioner for Human Rights and Member States of the UN Human Rights Council:1) Not to give any more additional time to Sri Lanka. Giving extension of time will permanently deny justice for Tamils.2) To refer Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court (ICC) or to a specially created international criminal tribunal for Sri Lanka.3) To appoint a UN Special Rapporteur for Sri Lanka, to monitor and report to the Council every six months about the plight of the war affected and other international human rights and humanitarian issues.1. World Thamil Organization (WTO)2. Federation of Tamil Sangams in North America (FetNA)3. ILangai Tamil Sangam: New York – USA4. Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)5. The International Council of Eelam Tamils (ICET)6. National Council of Canadian Tamils (NCCT): Canada7. South African Tamil Federation: South Africa8. Federation of Indian Non-Governmental Organisations (Malaysia)9. Tamil Solidarity Mauritius: Mauritius10. MYANMAAR TAMIL SANGAM: Burma11. National council of New Zealand Tamils: New Zealand12. Dutch Tamil Forum: Netherland13. Archway Murugan Temple - London14. Italian Council of Tamils: Italy15. Suara Rakyat Malaysia - Human Rights Organization: Malaysia16. Council of Eelam Tamils in Germany: Germany17. Norwegian Council of Eelam Tamils: Norway18. Campaign for Tamil Justice: Australia19. Maison du Tamil Eelam France: France20. Avarangal Makkal Onrium: Canada21. Panai Nilam Tamil Sangam, Charleston: USA22. Pandidurai Thevar Tamil Sangam: Syracuse – USA23. The Tamils of Greater Rochester: USA24. Tamil cultural centre Belgium: Belgium25. Finland Tamil Forum: Finland26. National council of Sweden Tamils: Sweden27. Danish Federation of Tamil Associations: Denmark28. Swiss Council of Eelam Tamils: Switzerland29. Scotland Tamil Council: Scotland30. Wales Tamil Council: Wales31. Mauritius Tamil Temples Federation: Mauritius32. Socialist Party Mauritius: Mauritius33. Movement Against Tamils Genocide: Mauritius34. Solidarity Group for Peace and Justice in Sri Lanka: South Africa35. Pungudutivu welfare association: London36. Saiva Munetha Sangam: London37. Sri Murugan temple: London38. Yaal Gnasariar College Alumni Union: London39. Tamil Canadian Cultural & Sports Association: Canada40. SOLIDARITY GROUP FOR PEACE AND JUSTICE IN SRI LANKA ( S.G.P.J: SOUTH AFRICA41. MOUVEMENT AGAINTS TAMIL GENOCIDE IN SRI LANKA: MAURITIUS42. MAURITIUS TAMIL TEMPLES FEDERATION: MAURITIUS43. SOLIDARITY PARTY: MAURITIUS44. TAMIL COUNCIL: MAURITIUS45. TAMIL LEAQUE: MAURITIUS46. UNION TAMIL: MAURITIUS47. MAURITIUS TAMIL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE: MAUIRITIUS48. TAMIL FEDERATION REUNION ISLAND: REUNION49. SORTIR DE COLONIALISM: FRANCE50. Tamil refugees center Melbourne: Australia51. Child Development Initiative: Malaysia52. Academy of Tamil Studies: Malaysia53. Malaysian Indian Business Association: Malaysia54. Education and Research Association of Consumer: Malaysia55. Malaysian Dravidian Association: Malaysia56. Group of Concerned Citizens: Malaysia57. Malaysia Hindu Sevai Sangam: Malaysia58. Malaysian Indian Development Association59. Malaysian Association of Indian University Graduates60. Federation of Indian Non-Governmental Organisations61. Rudra Devi Samaj Malaysia62. Malaysia Arulneri Thirukootam63. Malaysian Indian Metal Traders Association64. Persatuan Sangkara Malaysia65. Malaysian Indian Entrepreneurs and Professionals66. Malaysian Indian Historical Association67. Nationwide Human Development And Research Centre68. Thiruvarul Thavaneri Mandram Malaysia69. Persatuan Meditasi Malaysia (Dhyana Ashram)70. Malaysian Indian Youth Development Foundation71. Malaysian Ceylon Saivites Association72. Klang Consumer Association73. Penang Indian Entrepreneurs and Professionals74. Thiruvalluvar Nanneri Mayam Cameron Highlands75. Persatuan Kebajikan Dan Sosial Kamakshi Wilayah Utara76. World Tamil Federation: Malaysian Chapter77. Malaysia Indian Progressive Educational Society78. Astronomical Research Society of Selangor State79. Malaysia Lekshmi Pooja Meditation Society80. Persatuan Prihatin Belia Malaysia81. Persatuan Kemajuan Pendidikan Malaysia82. Persatuan Seni kebudayaan Thamil, Pulau Pinang83. Malaysia Tamil Neri Kalagam84. Malaysia Tamil Artiste Association85. Centre of Education. Research and Development (CEDAR)86. Malaysia Hindu Associates of Graduates87. Persatuan Silambam Malaysia88. Indian Malaysian Active Generation (IMAGE)89. Kuala Lumpur Hindu Youth Organisation (KLHYO)90. Tamilar Sangam, Teluk Intan91. Kuala Lumpur Indian Entrepreneurs and Professionals92. Gabungan Pertubuhan-pertubuhan Masyarakat India Selangor93. Saiva Nartpani Mandram Malaysia94. Federasi Kaum Tamil Sedunia Malaysia95. Persatuan Kebajikan India Malaysia96. Sri Vadivelu Culture & Welfare Association State of Selangor97. Selangor Indian Video Graphics Association98. Persatuan Pembaca Tamil Klang99. Klang Valarum Kalai Pannai100. Pamban Swami Maha Teja Mandala Sabai101. Seremban Tamilar Sangam102. Persahabatan Semparuthi103. Johor Tamizhar Sangam104. Semparuthi Iyakkam105. Hindu Youth Organization106. Selangor Tamil SangamContact: ravikumarsub@gmail.com



