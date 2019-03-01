There were 593 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 151,760 in the last 365 days.

106 Tamil Diaspora Groups Jointly Urge UNHRC Not to Give any more Additional Time to Sri Lanka - Urge to Refer to ICC

WASHINTON, DC, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

In a joint appeal by 106 Tamil Diaspora Groups from around the world urged the UN High-commissioner for Human Rights and Member States of the UN Human Rights Council:

1) Not to give any more additional time to Sri Lanka. Giving extension of time will permanently deny justice for Tamils.

2) To refer Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court (ICC) or to a specially created international criminal tribunal for Sri Lanka.

3) To appoint a UN Special Rapporteur for Sri Lanka, to monitor and report to the Council every six months about the plight of the war affected and other international human rights and humanitarian issues.


1. World Thamil Organization (WTO)

2. Federation of Tamil Sangams in North America (FetNA)

3. ILangai Tamil Sangam: New York – USA

4. Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)

5. The International Council of Eelam Tamils (ICET)

6. National Council of Canadian Tamils (NCCT): Canada

7. South African Tamil Federation: South Africa

8. Federation of Indian Non-Governmental Organisations (Malaysia)

9. Tamil Solidarity Mauritius: Mauritius

10. MYANMAAR TAMIL SANGAM: Burma

11. National council of New Zealand Tamils: New Zealand

12. Dutch Tamil Forum: Netherland

13. Archway Murugan Temple - London

14. Italian Council of Tamils: Italy

15. Suara Rakyat Malaysia - Human Rights Organization: Malaysia

16. Council of Eelam Tamils in Germany: Germany

17. Norwegian Council of Eelam Tamils: Norway

18. Campaign for Tamil Justice: Australia

19. Maison du Tamil Eelam France: France

20. Avarangal Makkal Onrium: Canada

21. Panai Nilam Tamil Sangam, Charleston: USA

22. Pandidurai Thevar Tamil Sangam: Syracuse – USA

23. The Tamils of Greater Rochester: USA

24. Tamil cultural centre Belgium: Belgium

25. Finland Tamil Forum: Finland

26. National council of Sweden Tamils: Sweden

27. Danish Federation of Tamil Associations: Denmark

28. Swiss Council of Eelam Tamils: Switzerland

29. Scotland Tamil Council: Scotland

30. Wales Tamil Council: Wales

31. Mauritius Tamil Temples Federation: Mauritius

32. Socialist Party Mauritius: Mauritius

33. Movement Against Tamils Genocide: Mauritius

34. Solidarity Group for Peace and Justice in Sri Lanka: South Africa

35. Pungudutivu welfare association: London

36. Saiva Munetha Sangam: London

37. Sri Murugan temple: London

38. Yaal Gnasariar College Alumni Union: London

39. Tamil Canadian Cultural & Sports Association: Canada

40. SOLIDARITY GROUP FOR PEACE AND JUSTICE IN SRI LANKA ( S.G.P.J: SOUTH AFRICA

41. MOUVEMENT AGAINTS TAMIL GENOCIDE IN SRI LANKA: MAURITIUS

42. MAURITIUS TAMIL TEMPLES FEDERATION: MAURITIUS

43. SOLIDARITY PARTY: MAURITIUS

44. TAMIL COUNCIL: MAURITIUS

45. TAMIL LEAQUE: MAURITIUS

46. UNION TAMIL: MAURITIUS

47. MAURITIUS TAMIL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE: MAUIRITIUS

48. TAMIL FEDERATION REUNION ISLAND: REUNION

49. SORTIR DE COLONIALISM: FRANCE

50. Tamil refugees center Melbourne: Australia

51. Child Development Initiative: Malaysia

52. Academy of Tamil Studies: Malaysia

53. Malaysian Indian Business Association: Malaysia

54. Education and Research Association of Consumer: Malaysia

55. Malaysian Dravidian Association: Malaysia

56. Group of Concerned Citizens: Malaysia

57. Malaysia Hindu Sevai Sangam: Malaysia

58. Malaysian Indian Development Association

59. Malaysian Association of Indian University Graduates

60. Federation of Indian Non-Governmental Organisations

61. Rudra Devi Samaj Malaysia

62. Malaysia Arulneri Thirukootam

63. Malaysian Indian Metal Traders Association

64. Persatuan Sangkara Malaysia

65. Malaysian Indian Entrepreneurs and Professionals

66. Malaysian Indian Historical Association

67. Nationwide Human Development And Research Centre

68. Thiruvarul Thavaneri Mandram Malaysia

69. Persatuan Meditasi Malaysia (Dhyana Ashram)

70. Malaysian Indian Youth Development Foundation

71. Malaysian Ceylon Saivites Association

72. Klang Consumer Association

73. Penang Indian Entrepreneurs and Professionals

74. Thiruvalluvar Nanneri Mayam Cameron Highlands

75. Persatuan Kebajikan Dan Sosial Kamakshi Wilayah Utara

76. World Tamil Federation: Malaysian Chapter

77. Malaysia Indian Progressive Educational Society

78. Astronomical Research Society of Selangor State

79. Malaysia Lekshmi Pooja Meditation Society

80. Persatuan Prihatin Belia Malaysia

81. Persatuan Kemajuan Pendidikan Malaysia

82. Persatuan Seni kebudayaan Thamil, Pulau Pinang

83. Malaysia Tamil Neri Kalagam

84. Malaysia Tamil Artiste Association

85. Centre of Education. Research and Development (CEDAR)

86. Malaysia Hindu Associates of Graduates

87. Persatuan Silambam Malaysia

88. Indian Malaysian Active Generation (IMAGE)

89. Kuala Lumpur Hindu Youth Organisation (KLHYO)

90. Tamilar Sangam, Teluk Intan

91. Kuala Lumpur Indian Entrepreneurs and Professionals

92. Gabungan Pertubuhan-pertubuhan Masyarakat India Selangor

93. Saiva Nartpani Mandram Malaysia

94. Federasi Kaum Tamil Sedunia Malaysia

95. Persatuan Kebajikan India Malaysia

96. Sri Vadivelu Culture & Welfare Association State of Selangor

97. Selangor Indian Video Graphics Association

98. Persatuan Pembaca Tamil Klang

99. Klang Valarum Kalai Pannai

100. Pamban Swami Maha Teja Mandala Sabai

101. Seremban Tamilar Sangam

102. Persahabatan Semparuthi

103. Johor Tamizhar Sangam

104. Semparuthi Iyakkam

105. Hindu Youth Organization

106. Selangor Tamil Sangam


Contact: ravikumarsub@gmail.com

Ravi Subramaniam
World Thamil Organization (WTO)
+1 651-334-5603
email us here

Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.