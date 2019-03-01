106 Tamil Diaspora Groups Jointly Urge UNHRC Not to Give any more Additional Time to Sri Lanka - Urge to Refer to ICC
In a joint appeal by 106 Tamil Diaspora Groups from around the world urged the UN High-commissioner for Human Rights and Member States of the UN Human Rights Council:
1) Not to give any more additional time to Sri Lanka. Giving extension of time will permanently deny justice for Tamils.
2) To refer Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court (ICC) or to a specially created international criminal tribunal for Sri Lanka.
3) To appoint a UN Special Rapporteur for Sri Lanka, to monitor and report to the Council every six months about the plight of the war affected and other international human rights and humanitarian issues.
1. World Thamil Organization (WTO)
2. Federation of Tamil Sangams in North America (FetNA)
3. ILangai Tamil Sangam: New York – USA
4. Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)
5. The International Council of Eelam Tamils (ICET)
6. National Council of Canadian Tamils (NCCT): Canada
7. South African Tamil Federation: South Africa
8. Federation of Indian Non-Governmental Organisations (Malaysia)
9. Tamil Solidarity Mauritius: Mauritius
10. MYANMAAR TAMIL SANGAM: Burma
11. National council of New Zealand Tamils: New Zealand
12. Dutch Tamil Forum: Netherland
13. Archway Murugan Temple - London
14. Italian Council of Tamils: Italy
15. Suara Rakyat Malaysia - Human Rights Organization: Malaysia
16. Council of Eelam Tamils in Germany: Germany
17. Norwegian Council of Eelam Tamils: Norway
18. Campaign for Tamil Justice: Australia
19. Maison du Tamil Eelam France: France
20. Avarangal Makkal Onrium: Canada
21. Panai Nilam Tamil Sangam, Charleston: USA
22. Pandidurai Thevar Tamil Sangam: Syracuse – USA
23. The Tamils of Greater Rochester: USA
24. Tamil cultural centre Belgium: Belgium
25. Finland Tamil Forum: Finland
26. National council of Sweden Tamils: Sweden
27. Danish Federation of Tamil Associations: Denmark
28. Swiss Council of Eelam Tamils: Switzerland
29. Scotland Tamil Council: Scotland
30. Wales Tamil Council: Wales
31. Mauritius Tamil Temples Federation: Mauritius
32. Socialist Party Mauritius: Mauritius
33. Movement Against Tamils Genocide: Mauritius
34. Solidarity Group for Peace and Justice in Sri Lanka: South Africa
35. Pungudutivu welfare association: London
36. Saiva Munetha Sangam: London
37. Sri Murugan temple: London
38. Yaal Gnasariar College Alumni Union: London
39. Tamil Canadian Cultural & Sports Association: Canada
40. SOLIDARITY GROUP FOR PEACE AND JUSTICE IN SRI LANKA ( S.G.P.J: SOUTH AFRICA
41. MOUVEMENT AGAINTS TAMIL GENOCIDE IN SRI LANKA: MAURITIUS
42. MAURITIUS TAMIL TEMPLES FEDERATION: MAURITIUS
43. SOLIDARITY PARTY: MAURITIUS
44. TAMIL COUNCIL: MAURITIUS
45. TAMIL LEAQUE: MAURITIUS
46. UNION TAMIL: MAURITIUS
47. MAURITIUS TAMIL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE: MAUIRITIUS
48. TAMIL FEDERATION REUNION ISLAND: REUNION
49. SORTIR DE COLONIALISM: FRANCE
50. Tamil refugees center Melbourne: Australia
51. Child Development Initiative: Malaysia
52. Academy of Tamil Studies: Malaysia
53. Malaysian Indian Business Association: Malaysia
54. Education and Research Association of Consumer: Malaysia
55. Malaysian Dravidian Association: Malaysia
56. Group of Concerned Citizens: Malaysia
57. Malaysia Hindu Sevai Sangam: Malaysia
58. Malaysian Indian Development Association
59. Malaysian Association of Indian University Graduates
60. Federation of Indian Non-Governmental Organisations
61. Rudra Devi Samaj Malaysia
62. Malaysia Arulneri Thirukootam
63. Malaysian Indian Metal Traders Association
64. Persatuan Sangkara Malaysia
65. Malaysian Indian Entrepreneurs and Professionals
66. Malaysian Indian Historical Association
67. Nationwide Human Development And Research Centre
68. Thiruvarul Thavaneri Mandram Malaysia
69. Persatuan Meditasi Malaysia (Dhyana Ashram)
70. Malaysian Indian Youth Development Foundation
71. Malaysian Ceylon Saivites Association
72. Klang Consumer Association
73. Penang Indian Entrepreneurs and Professionals
74. Thiruvalluvar Nanneri Mayam Cameron Highlands
75. Persatuan Kebajikan Dan Sosial Kamakshi Wilayah Utara
76. World Tamil Federation: Malaysian Chapter
77. Malaysia Indian Progressive Educational Society
78. Astronomical Research Society of Selangor State
79. Malaysia Lekshmi Pooja Meditation Society
80. Persatuan Prihatin Belia Malaysia
81. Persatuan Kemajuan Pendidikan Malaysia
82. Persatuan Seni kebudayaan Thamil, Pulau Pinang
83. Malaysia Tamil Neri Kalagam
84. Malaysia Tamil Artiste Association
85. Centre of Education. Research and Development (CEDAR)
86. Malaysia Hindu Associates of Graduates
87. Persatuan Silambam Malaysia
88. Indian Malaysian Active Generation (IMAGE)
89. Kuala Lumpur Hindu Youth Organisation (KLHYO)
90. Tamilar Sangam, Teluk Intan
91. Kuala Lumpur Indian Entrepreneurs and Professionals
92. Gabungan Pertubuhan-pertubuhan Masyarakat India Selangor
93. Saiva Nartpani Mandram Malaysia
94. Federasi Kaum Tamil Sedunia Malaysia
95. Persatuan Kebajikan India Malaysia
96. Sri Vadivelu Culture & Welfare Association State of Selangor
97. Selangor Indian Video Graphics Association
98. Persatuan Pembaca Tamil Klang
99. Klang Valarum Kalai Pannai
100. Pamban Swami Maha Teja Mandala Sabai
101. Seremban Tamilar Sangam
102. Persahabatan Semparuthi
103. Johor Tamizhar Sangam
104. Semparuthi Iyakkam
105. Hindu Youth Organization
106. Selangor Tamil Sangam
Contact: ravikumarsub@gmail.com
Ravi Subramaniam
World Thamil Organization (WTO)
+1 651-334-5603
email us here
