Claudette Roche Explains Why Public Speaking is Critical for Professional Success

Historically, public speaking has been considered a soft or optional skill in the business world.

VERO BEACH, FL, USA, February 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Historically, public speaking has been considered a soft or optional skill in the business world. However, today’s successful entrepreneurs and business titans all have one skill in common: They can deliver a powerful and persuasive public speech.

The Accent Coach, Claudette Roche, explains this phenomenon. She outlines how public speaking skills are becoming more of a necessity in business rather than just another ‘soft’ skill. “If you look at those who have become very successful, they can deliver a powerful speech. Their story-telling skills can persuade the masses,” Roche says. “Take Steve Jobs for instance - He was an excellent public speaker, and he had great success because of it.”

Why is public speaking taking center stage now? “In the 1800s and early 1900s, the majority of jobs were on the farms. Today, the job market has significantly changed. The current job market is focused on selling and persuading people to take a certain action, such as buying a new product. Thus, you need to be able to persuade people,” Roche offers.

Yet, it isn’t to be assumed that these skills come naturally. “From my understanding, Steve Jobs had to work at it - as do many of these business titans,” Roche adds. In fact, many of these individuals have taken courses and degrees. They frequently boast that these certificates or degrees are more important than their business ones.

“Persuasive public speaking equates to money through opportunity. And money equates to the kind of lifestyle you lead. It really makes a huge difference,” the Accent Coach explains. She adds, “It could be the difference between a $40 000 salary and a $100 000 salary.”

Claudette Roche further believes that anyone can improve their public speaking skills. “It really just takes practice. I’ve had various clients who when I first met them lacked the confidence and skills in their public speaking abilities. But now, they’re successful. When you hear them speak, you’d never think that they had once struggled with it.”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.