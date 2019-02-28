Club Z! Tutoring of Tulsa, OK is Offering Free Tutoring & Test Prep to Local Families

Club Z! Tutoring of Tulsa, OK Opens for Business: Offering Free Tutoring and Test Prep to Local Families Now through March 7, 2019

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Club Z! Tutoring of Tulsa, proudly serving families in Tulsa, Hunter’s Pointe, Litchfield, Quail Pointe, Woodland, Burning Tree, Ridge Point, Holland Pointe, South Peoria, and Wood Crest in Oklahoma is celebrating its official grand opening with special offers, including FREE SAT or ACT test preparation programs. Local families are encouraged to like and follow the Club Z! Tutoring of Tulsa Facebook page to participate in all of its grand opening special offers and promotions or call 918-236-0482 to register.

Club Z! Tutoring of Tulsa offers in-home and online tutoring for all subjects, including SAT and ACT test preparation and study skills development. In addition, Club Z! Tutoring of Tulsa has services and programs to support students of all ages, from Kindergarten readiness through college admissions counseling. Club Z! services are also available year-round, with everything from test prep classes to online reading camps available during the summer and early fall.

Club Z! is the nation’s largest in-home and online tutoring and test prep organization, with more than 450 offices in North America. Club Z! Tutoring of Tulsa is owned and operated by Jackie and Nicholas Hairell.It has been a lifelong dream of the Hairells to be able to own their own business and help people at the same time. The couple feels that Club Z! offers them the opportunity to succeed as franchise owners and give back to the community they love, Tulsa. Their enthusiasm coupled with their love of children makes them the perfect fit as Club Z! franchise owners. Adds the Hairells:

Club Z! Tutoring of Tulsa tutors are all highly qualified, professional educators who are passionate about education. In addition, all Club Z! tutors are thoroughly screened and background checked prior to hire, and students are carefully matched to a Club Z! tutor using the company’s proven Z! Tutor Match process. The Z! Tutor Match is based on academic qualifications, personality traits, and other factors that help foster student success. Club Z! even offers a 100% satisfaction Z! Guarantee backing their tutor match. And each student receives a customized learning plan, based on his/her academic goals, timeframe, and level of current achievement, which is implemented using the student’s classroom curriculum or one of Club Z!’s proprietary curriculum options.

Mr. and Mrs. Hairell are particularly excited to bring Club Z!’s proven SAT and ACT test prep programs to Tulsa families, having firsthand experience with the intensely competitive nature of college admissions. That is why they are especially confident in the company’s Z! Prep Score Booster, its SAT and ACT diagnostic test and study tool. Club Z! of Tulsa is offering all Tulsa families a free 30 day trial of the Score Booster program, now through March 7th.

“Students will receive instant feedback on their test performance, including videos with top notch tutors demonstrating the correct way to answer each and every question on each and every test. In addition, students will get 30 days of access to our Z Prep! Online study tools, which include video modules for topics ranging from linear equations to solving word problems. The Score Booster has had a tremendous impact on our students’ results for test prep, with average gains of 200 points on the SAT and 4-5 points on the ACT, and we’re excited for our local families to try it out.”

Club Z! Tutoring of Tulsa is also extending free online homework help to students in and around Boise, now through March 7th, in recognition of the company’s grand opening. The online homework help program is one of Club Z!’s most popular services, providing one-on-one access to a highly qualified tutor, to help with homework assignments in all subjects, ranging from reading to science and math. Club Z! online homework help is available Monday-Thursday from 8 pm to 11 pm MST, and students will have unlimited access during the promotional period.

Families are encouraged to like and follow Club Z! of Tulsa on Facebook or call 918-236-0482 to take advantage of the free offers, as well as all of the other exciting grand opening promotions.

Interested in becoming a Club Z! franchise owner? Call one of our franchise developers today 866-658-8978 or visit our tutoring franchise opportunities page to inquire about our current offers and available franchise opportunities!



