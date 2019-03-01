Storelocal Adds Nokē Smart Entry Access Control to Technology Suite

Keyless smart security platform enables customized access

This is a breakthrough for both operators - who can provide access to the right people when needed - as well as tenants, who gain added convenience and assurance” — Lance Watkins

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Storelocal Corporation, the self-storage industry’s premiere member-owned co-op, is pleased to offer owner members a keyless smart security platform. Integrated with Storelocal’s Tenant™ technology, the Nokē Smart Entry™ system by Janus International™ enables customized access for self-storage owners and tenants.

“We are excited about enhancing our technology suite with the latest in sophisticated digital access,” said Lance Wakins, Storelocal’s chief executive officer. “Storage customers can now search, find, execute agreements and move in fully unattended.”

Nokē Smart Entry™ connects all locks and unit controllers through a bluetooth, cloud-based digital-key system, allowing tenants anytime entry into a self-storage facility as well as individual units via monitored access points, all from a mobile device.

The benefits to facility owners and operators include not only the ability to create and monitor customized permissions for tenants and staff in real time, but to automate overlocking as well, potentially eliminating lock cutting.

“This is a breakthrough for both operators, who can provide access to the right people when needed, as well as tenants, who gain added convenience and assurance that their valuables are protected from unauthorized users,” Watkins added.

About Storelocal

Storelocal is a co-op owned by independent self-storage operators. We develop unassisted move-in technology and offer brand services that increase the profitability of our members. In just over four years we have grown to more than 1,200 facilities, including 12 of the top 50 operators, making Storelocal the 4th largest self-storage owner entity in the U.S. Storelocal is proud to introduce Tenant™ - "Making technology easy and unassisted move-ins a reality." For more information, visit www.storelocal.com.

About Janus International

Janus International (www.JanusIntl.com) is the leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage building solutions including: roll up and swing doors, hallway systems and re-locatable storage units, and facility and door automation tools. Headquartered in Temple, Georgia, Janus has been named to the Inc. Top 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies every year since 2008. To learn more about the Nokē Smart Entry™ system, the mobile entry and monitoring solution designed to bring self storage security into a new era, please visit www.JanusIntl.com/products/noke.



