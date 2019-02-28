Virtually Painless Frenuloplasty and Adult Circumcision - Offered by Gentle Procedures in Perth.

Gentle Procedures Perth is the only clinic in Western Australia to offer the virtually painless Pollock Technique™ circumcision for babies and men of all ages.

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, February 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gentle Procedures Perth is the first and only clinic in Western Australia to offer the virtually painless Pollock Technique™ circumcision for babies, boys and men of all ages.The Pollock Technique™ provides for a relatively quick and pain-free circumcision procedure at the Perth location of Gentle Procedures Clinics. No hospital visit is necessary - even adult procedures are performed under local anesthetic with a short visit to the clinic for the procedure, as well as later follow up appointments.Circumcisions can be performed for cultural or preference reasons, but also frequently for significant medical conditions such as phimosis. This is where the foreskin has become abnormally tight and scarred, causing pain, infections and hygiene problems.Gentle Procedures Perth is also pleased to offer penile frenulectomy and frenuloplasty for WA men and teens. Frenuloplasty (and frenulectomy) can offer long term relief from the pain of an overly tight penile frenulum. A short frenulum, or frenulum breve, can cause pain with erection and inhibit sexual relations. Often men suffer from frenulum breve without realizing that it is a treatable condition.Frenulectomy is also performed as quick procedure, under local anaesthetic only, at the Gentle Procedures Clinic in Perth. Recovery is rapid."We have clients coming from all over Western Australia and beyond to access the adult circumcision and frenuloplasty care that our professional staff is pleased to offer to each patient at Gentle Procedures Perth," stated Dr. Richard Newton – clinic founder.The circumcision and frenuloplasty procedures are done in under an hour at the Perth clinic location in Cottesloe. With the techniques employed, there is no need for patients to go to hospital, with all patients having the procedure done on an outpatient basis. Follow-up visits are scheduled for several days after the procedure."The Pollock circumcision method is a virtually pain-free technique that involves the use of a Mogen clamp along with long-acting local anesthetic and skin glue closure," continued Dr. Newton. "Our team will walk you through each step to ensure you fully understand what will happen and that you are prepared for the procedure."Gentle Procedures is only one of very few circumcision providers in Australia that offers circumcision for all ages of infants, boys, adolescents, and men – as well as penile frenulectomy and frenuloplasty procedures.Appointments are available quickly. Please contact the clinic directly to book a consultation , or for more information.



