SPO Global Announces First Distributor Order Outside Florida

SPO Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPOM)

WOBURN, MASS, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- (OTC Pink: SPOM), (“SPO” or the “Company”) has announced that the Company has received its first significant order from a distributor outside of Florida.The order of 500 kegs is an initial order from a distributor in the Southeastern United States. The immediate demand will be fulfilled using the Tampa operations and will be serviced in the future through the location identified for the Atlanta winery or a location currently being discussed that would be even closer to the distributor.“We are honored to receive our first significant order outside of the State of Florida and look forward to servicing this distributor’s needs in the future. Offering wine in a keg ensures fresh wine throughout, prevents spoilage, waste and eliminates the glass and trash footprint from traditional bottle usage. Our products and pricing give us a very advantageous position in the wine by the glass market. The kegged wine industry is both an economic and environmentally solid business opportunity” stated Max Bosciano, CEO.About SPO Global SPO Global, Inc. (“SPO Global” or the “Company”) (OTC Pink: SPOM) is a diversified holding company whose strategic plan is to acquire interests in young businesses, and provide financing, advice and guidance to assist them in realizing their potential. A company subsidiary, Wine on Tap, Inc., acquired specific assets of Wine Stream Inc. including key personnel and intellectual property, licensing and franchise rights. The Company has been able to utilize the strategic partnerships and relationships already in place to offer the same high quality products already offered in Florida by Wine Stream. For additional information please email bizdev@wineontap.net or call (404) 416-8066.Company Disclaimers: As a "penny stock" company, within the meaning of federal and state securities law, SPO Global Inc. may not avail itself of the Safe Harbor provisions as identified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. However, SPO Global, Inc. provides the following disclaimer and warning to protect our shareholders, prospective investors and the public at large by alerting them to the risks and uncertainties involved with any investment, and the need to perform their own due diligence and assessment.Forward-Looking Statements:This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission.



