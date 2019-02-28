Guyana Goldstrike Reports Geophysics Survey, Identifies Priority Targets

Marudi Gold Project Digital Elevation Model Map from Airborne Geophysics Survey (13,500 acre / 54 sq. km) 3D inversion of magnetic susceptibility vertical section, north facing, through Mazoa Hill occurrence showing historic drill hole traces (in black). Magnetic susceptibility highs are in yellow and red. Apparent magnetic susceptibility map of Mazoa Hill, Marudi North occurrences and Toucan Ridge exploration area showing drill hole collars and surface trench location. Magnetic susceptibility highs are shown in purple, red and yellow.

Receives Interpretation Report of Airborne Geophysics Survey, Identifies Priority Targets to Expand Both the Known Mineral Resources and Discoveries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guyana Goldstrike Inc. (TSXV:GYA) (FSE:1ZT) announced it has received the report on geophysical interpretation of the airborne magnetic and radiometric surveys on its Marudi Gold Project located in the Guiana Gold Belt, Guyana, South America.REPORT HIGHLIGHTSDirect measurement on drill core from previous campaigns correlates strongest magnetic susceptibility from quartzite-metachert, the primary host rock for mineralization3D magnetic inversion confirms direct spatial association of known Au mineralization at Mazoa Hill and Marudi North with strong magnetic responses Brownfields targets identified adjacent to and at depth at Mazoa Hill which could add to current mineral resourceLess than 10% of the strike length of the Mazoa Hill magnetic horizon has been drilled, the remaining ~5km strike length is considered underexploredMagnetic anomalies along Toucan Ridge correlate to anomalous Au from surface trenching and offer additional drill targetsNumerous greenfield targets based on magnetic responses exist, recommended for surface trenching or shallow drilling to upgradeMr. Peter Berdusco, President and CEO states, “The geophysics interpretation has greatly advanced our understanding of the controls on gold mineralization on the Marudi Gold Project and identifies priority targets to both expand the known mineral resource and discover new occurrences."The geophysical survey confirms the direct correlation at large scale of mineralization at Mazoa Hill with a band of strong magnetic susceptibility.EXPLORATION GOING FORWARDThree types of geophysical targets have been identified for further investigation: along strike and deeper than the known mineralization (Mazoa Hill and Marudi North), to expand the known mineral resource; under the anomalous Au assay results from trenching in the Toucan Ridge exploration area; and numerous magnetic anomalies of similar character across the Property. The targets near the known mineralization from previous drilling and trenching are ready for the next stage of detailed modelling to optimize logistics and trajectories for drilling, whereas targets farther afield would require trenching or shallow drilling to rank prospective targets.



