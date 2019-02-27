Over 15 Billion RAIN RFID Tag Chips Sold in 2018

RAIN RFID technology growing fast across many markets.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The RAIN RFID Alliance announced today that 15.4 billion RAIN RFID tag chips were sold in 2018. This is 23% growth over 2017, and the RAIN RFID market is on track to over 20 billion tag chips sold annually for 2020 and beyond. Tag chip forecast discussions began after the RAIN RFID Alliance was founded in 2014, and the industry has been expecting to achieve annual sales of over 20 billion tag chips by 2020.

RAIN Alliance collects volume data from the leading RAIN tag chip manufacturers, all of which are members of the Alliance. RAIN Alliance members, including Alien Technologies, Axzon Inc., EM Microelectronic, Impinj, Inc., and NXP Semiconductors, sold 15.4 billion tag chips in 2018.

"RAIN is the preeminent identifying technology for the Internet-of-Things (IoT), and last year RAIN technology enabled over 15 billion things to be connected to the IoT," said Steve Halliday, president of RAIN RFID Alliance. "We have daily discussions with members of the Alliance, currently over 160 worldwide, and it is exciting to hear about the growing number of RAIN solutions to tag ‘things’ across many markets."

The markets using RAIN include Aviation, Electronics, Food, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Packaging, and Retail. RAIN tags are:

• Attached or embedded

• Flexible or hardened

• Basic identification numbers or more memory and data

• For long-range or short-range

• Alone or connected to sensors, such as temperature or pressure

• Without batteries or are battery assisted

There is more information on www.rainrfid.org and our members’ websites.

Our next RAIN Alliance meeting is in Memphis, Tennessee USA, 5-7 March. Everyone is invited to attend and meet our members!

About RAIN RFID Alliance

The RAIN RFID Alliance is an organization supporting the universal adoption of RAIN UHF RFID technology. A wireless technology that connects billions of everyday items to the internet, enabling businesses and consumers to identify, locate, authenticate and engage assets. The RAIN Alliance is part of AIM Inc. AIM has served as the association and worldwide authority on automatic identification, data collection and networking in a mobile environment for over 40 years. For more information, visit the RAIN Alliance website, download the What is RAIN? E-Book, and sign up for RAIN newsletters.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.