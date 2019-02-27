Top Insurance Executive, Mario Macaluso, Launches Best Self Storage Insurance

SBOA Tenant Insurance co-founder brings premium quality insurance solutions to the self-storage industry

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insurance industry executive Mario Macaluso, co-founder of SBOA Tenant Insurance, is pleased to announce the launch of Best Self Storage Insurance. The independent insurance agency provides premium, integrated insurance solutions to the self-storage industry.

“Our mission at Best Self Storage Insurance is to provide self-storage owners and operators with insurance products that anticipate their needs and uphold their expectations as well as those of their tenants,” said Mario Macaluso, the agency’s founder.

Product offerings include tenant, property and casualty, workers’ compensation and general liability insurance, as well as umbrella and commercial automotive coverage. Best Self Storage Insurance is a provider of SBOA Tenant Insurance (SBOATI), the highly rated self-storage insurance product whose sales success was spearheaded by Macaluso in 2011.

“Mario played a critical role in successfully launching the SBOA Tenant Insurance program from its inception and continued building on the program to where it is today,” said Bryan Mosser, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Cornerstone Insurance Producers, LLC.

Ian Burnstein, President of Storage Business Owners Alliance (SBOA), stated “Mario has been instrumental to the success of the SBOATI program and a significant reason why we have won ISS ‘Best in Business’ for the past six years. The SBOA supports Mario as he grows Best Self Storage Insurance, LLC.”

Macaluso started his sales career with the Colonial Penn Insurance Company, quickly becoming a top-five producer in the nation. He also worked successfully in the commercial industry, with The Mahoney Group, for 15 years. A Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC), Macaluso has served as president of the Independent Agents Association of Greater Phoenix.

About Best Self Storage Insurance

Best Self Storage Insurance, LLC, founded in 2019 by tenured insurance executive Mario Macaluso, provides fully integrated insurance solutions to the self-storage industry. Through honesty, service and a willingness to go the extra mile, our commitment is to provide personalized quality service with exceptional customer care. For more information, visit us at www.BestSelfStorageInsurance.com.

