KC POZZY & SUMAN - 'Eyes on You', Produced by Ayo Beatz

A sexy Afrobeat number from KC and Suman. Very modern in keeping with the current R&B mix with a flavour of West Africa trend.

BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Listen to release here: https://soundcloud.com/kc-pozzy/kc-pozzy-suman-eyes-on-you

A sexy Afrobeat number from KC and Suman. Very modern in keeping with the current R&B mix with a flavour of West Africa trend.

With influences ranging from artists such as Skepta, JAY Z, 2PAC, WizKid, Davido and Fela Kuti, the song description from the duo themselves goes as follows:

“Produced by Ayo Beatz, Eyes On you is a song by artists KC POZZY & SUMAN, who have joined forces to create a very catchy fusion of sounds. A record that is set to have you singing and dancing along before you know it.”

KC’s got a very deep, confident delivery and the song with a subtle accent that sounds interesting over the lyrics. His flow is complimented well by the higher feminine pitch of Suman’s Voice – a nice dichotomy.

The inspiration came by the experience of everlasting love;

Kc and Suman were having a walk around London Bridge one day and they saw an elderly couple holding hands and looking at each other very intensely in the eyes.

KC started humming “Eyes on you” and pretty soon the song was written. Released on Valentine’s Day February 14th, the song is a celebration of all the couples in the world that still look at each other’s eyes with the same passion of when they first met; a manifestation of “commitment and ultimate desire”

For those who want to know more, KC has already some live shows lined up:

2nd March 2019 @ Empire Suite, Holiday Inn, Wembley, London

27th July Royal Bath & West Showground, Bristol.



Management available @kaptiv8allmoments. Go check it out!

Connect with KC Pozzy:

http://www.kc-pozzy.com

https://twitter.com/KCPozzy

https://www.Instagram.com/KCPozzy

https://www.Facebook.com/KCPozzy



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.