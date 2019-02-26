Havertys Announces Quarterly Dividend

ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAVERTYS (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A) announced today that its board of directors declared a cash dividend to be paid on the outstanding shares of the two classes of $1 par value common stock of the company at a rate of $0.18 per share on the common stock and $0.17 per share on the Class A common stock.



The dividend is payable Thursday, March 28, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Havertys has paid a cash dividend in each year since 1935.

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 120 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the company’s website, havertys.com.

/EIN News/ -- Contact:

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc., 404-443-2900

Jenny Hill Parker

SVP, Finance, Secretary and Treasurer

SOURCE: Havertys



