Rope Partner teams up with Power Curve to offer solutions to wind farm owners

SANTA CRUZ, CA, USA, February 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rope Partner, a global leader in rope access maintenance, inspection and performance enhancement service provider, announced today the formation of a new partnership that will expand their high quality, safe and cost effective offerings to new and existing clients. The Santa Cruz based company has partnered with Power Curve to deliver aerodynamic performance upgrades like vortex generators.

“This new partnership reaffirms our commitment to delivering the highest quality product offering to the market,” said Eric Stanfield, CEO of Rope Partner. “We have already completed several large projects together and have been extremely impressed with Power Curve’s depth of knowledge and experience. They have enabled us to offer a unified approach that assists owners in validating business cases with motivating investment returns.”

This partnership builds on Rope Partners eighteen years utilizing various at height access approaches to perform maintenance, inspection and performance enhancement services that require specialized methods.

WindCorps technicians recently installed Power Curve vortex generators resulting in an over 3% AEP improvement.

“I am excited to be partnering with the team at Rope Partner,” said, Niels Fiil Brønnum, CEO, Power Curve. “Together we are able to collectively bring our various best in class products to market and execute installations in the most efficient, cost effective manner for our clients striving for higher ROI.”

Rope Partner and Power Curve will be in attendance at the upcoming AWEA Wind Project O&M and Safety Conference February 27-28 and Rope Partner will also be at the New Energy Update Wind Operations Conference in Dallas April 16-17.

About Rope Partner

Rope Partner is the premier provider of rope access maintenance, inspection and performance enhancement services with a reputation for uncompromising safety and high quality results. The rapid-response WindCorps® technicians have completed many thousands of projects for every major manufacturer and the majority of wind farm owners. By partnering with clients, applying safe, cost effective, and environmentally appropriate solutions Rope Partner is reducing turbine downtime, increasing production based availability and ultimately the life-span of our client’s turbines. Learn more at http://RopePartner.com

About Power Curve:

Power Curve is an independent third party supplier of aerodynamic multi-brand upgrade solutions with more than 500 solutions spinning worldwide. With a strong focus on innovation Power Curve has successfully and consistently delivered value to our clients through technology leadership. Learn more at http://powercurve.dk/



