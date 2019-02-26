Reggae Girlz Gain HERBS Support Ahead of Historic FIFA Women’s World Cup

Anthony Bailey, CEO of Health, Education and Research of Botanical Sciences announces support for Jamaica’s national women’s football team Reggae Girlz

KINGSTON, JAMAICA, February 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the Reggae Girlz, Jamaica’s national women’s football team, became the first Caribbean team to qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Jamaicans were in a celebratory mood.

In October 2018, the Reggae Girlz defeated Panama at the Toyota Stadium in Texas to take third place at the CONCACAF Women’s Championship, the region’s qualifying tournament for France 2019. This was 21 years after the men’s team achieved a similar feat by qualifying for France in 1998.

Anthony Bailey, CEO of Health, Education and Research of Botanical Sciences (HERBS) says, “We are proud of the Reggae Girlz. HERBS will be donating money to help pay for the many expenses that are likely to be incurred by the team”. HERBS is a company that’s currently developing a state-of-the-art facility for cannabis cultivation, manufacturing and distribution in Savanah-La-Mer, Jamaica.

In addition to becoming a global competitor in the cannabis industry, HERBS has a commitment to promote economic growth on the island and be of benefit to local Jamaicans. In keeping with this commitment.

After the win against Panama, Jamaican head coach, Hue Menzies, spoke about the sacrifices the women in their yellow jerseys had made to reach the goal of qualifying. He said the impact it could make on Jamaica went further than football, including raising the visibility of women’s football and giving young girls something to work towards.

The team has already started its preparations and the Jamaican Football Federation (JFF) will host the senior women’s team from Chile for two matches on 28 February and 3 March. The first game will take place at the National Stadium and the second at the Montego Bay Sports Complex. The Reggae Girlz will also have a camp in Florida in April before playing against New Zealand. They will then go on to England for the last camp and play Scotland before setting up their World Cup base in France.

Anthony Bailey feels that one of the most transformative trends in 2019 could be the increase in sales of legal cannabis across the world. The company will be establishing herb houses across Jamaica and wants to produce the highest quality of medical cannabis. Supporting the Reggae Girlz as they prepare for the FIFA World Cup is one of a many initiatives HERBS has made to fulfill its promises to the Jamaican people and to help promote economic growth on the island.



