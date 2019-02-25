Life-saving Better Stop Suicide App Launched Globally Across the Android and Apple App Stores

Better Stop Suicide app

GUERNSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An innovative and life-saving app, Better Stop Suicide, created by a team of leading psychologists and digital health experts, has been launched globally across the Android and Apple app stores.

Better Stop Suicide is a free app to simply help people press their own stop button should suicidal thoughts come to them, and to buy time so they can find further help and support. The app is designed and built to help people stop while their emotions are running high, calm and slow the mind, and help people use their thinking brain.

Key features of the Better Stop Suicide app are; Calming audio files, quick access to key phone contacts, gratitude checklist, built-in alarm clock, better sleep audio file, emotional needs ‘quick’ check, helpful tasks to feel better, and the app allows people to record a life-saving message to themselves.

Better is a health tech company founded in Guernsey, Channel Islands, building apps that help save lives, stop addictions (drug, alcohol, gambling), mental health issues (suicide, depression, anxiety) and physical problems like obesity and sleep disorders.

You can download the Better Stop Suicide App at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Over 800,000 people die due to suicide every year, which is more than one person every minute. It affects the lives of millions more around the world. There are indications that for each adult death by suicide there may have been more than 20 others attempting suicide.



