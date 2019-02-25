Ikon Arts Foundation Announce The release Of Dis / Inheritance: New Croatian Photography

Ikon Arts Foundation ammounce the publication of Dis / Inheritance: New Croatian Photography by Don Mengay with Hrvoje Slovenc and Linda Mateljan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Croatian photographers whose works are represented in this volume… bespeak a universal genius. Each has a unique connection to home and a sense of national identity, but at the same time imply a global sensibility, perhaps the mark of an artist. Although young in a relative sense, they all possess a depth of intellect and cultural savvy that only the broadest grounding can provide.” Prof. Don Mengay (Ph.D).

Dis / Inheritance: New Croatian Photography is a collection of images by nine contemporary Croatian photographers, with grounding in both academic and professional practice, each of whom approach the medium and their subject matter from very different perspectives. Some emphasize formal, aesthetic concerns related to framing, light, and temporality, while others focus on philosophical, political, and psychological themes connected to identity, including gender and nationality. An impressively prolific group, who produce work and exhibit regularly, they have won many awards in Croatia and around the world. The result is a publication that celebrates the rich creativity and diversity of work being produced by Croatian photographers at this moment in time.

Photographers included in the volume: Luka Kedzo, Tanja Deman, Masa Bajc, Petra Mrša, Bojan Mrđenovic, Ana Opalic, Nikola Zelmanovic, Hrvoje Slovenc, and Davor Konjikusic.

Dis / Inheritance: New Croatian Photography is available for purchase on Amazon, Bookwire by Bowker, and Ikon Arts Foundation.

Established in 2013, Ikon Arts Foundation is a New York based 501(c)(3) with a mission to inspire engagement with Croatian creative culture.

Photographs: Top Row (Left to Right): Luka Kedžo, 2016. Bojan Mrdenovic, 2016.

Photographs by: Bottom Row (Left to Right): Tanja Deman, 2014. Hrvoje Slovenc, 2016.

Donald Mengay is a writer and visual artist working in a variety of media. He has a BA in Psychology (University of Colorado at Denver), an MA in English (University of Denver), and a Ph.D in Comparative Literature (New York University). He teaches Literature and Theory at Baruch College, CUNY, and travels extensively speaking about visual arts, gender, identity and culture.

Hrvoje Slovenc is a Croatian photographer based in New York. He holds MFA in Photography from Yale University School of Art (2010). Selected exhibitions include Past is Now, Münchner Stadtmuseum in Munich, Germany; Marble Hill, Museum of Contemporary Art in Zagreb, Croatia; New Media, Sex, and Culture in the 21st Century, Museum of New Art in Detroit;; and, most recently, Traversing the Past, Museum of Contemporary Photography in Chicago. Further details can found on his website: http://www.hrvojeslovenc.com

Linda Mateljan is an insights-driven strategist, creative director, and visual artist, working with brands in the beauty, hospitality, and culture categories. She holds a BFA in Installation Art / Photography (University of Western Australia), BSc in Marketing (Westminster Business School), and MA Culture Marketing (New York University). Her work has been written about in Trendhunter, The Art Newspaper, Dwell, and ELLE Magazine, among others.

Croatian Original / Photography Hardcover, 9 x 11 inches, 62 pages

ISBN: 978-0-9995615-0-8, $30.00 US/CAN

High-res scans to your specification are available upon request; scanning from the book or lifting images from the mechanical file are strictly prohibited. Mandatory credit line: From Dis / Inheritance: New Croatian Photography by Don Mengay with Hrvoje Slovenc and Linda Mateljan, published by Ikon Arts Foundation.



