919 Home Buyers Will Buy your House in Raleigh via an Easy and Stress-free Process

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- There comes a time in life where the circumstances around you dictate what you need to do next. Problems with the house can be very stressful and very prolonged if the sellers don’t choose the best option for them available. It doesn’t matter if you are trying to avoid foreclosure, facing divorce, just moving to a different location, if you’re upside down on your mortgage, if you have problematic tenants, if you inherited an unwanted property, if you want to avoid expensive repairs, or if the house has been damaged in a flood or fire- 919 Home Buyers will make a fair offer for the people that are selling their houses — they say, we buy houses in Raleigh fast for cash!919 Home Buyers and B.J Ward have the answer for all the sellers that want to choose the easiest path when it comes to selling their property. An easy process where no agents, no realtors, no cleaning, no painting, and no stress whatsoever will be involved in the actual selling of the property is available to the residents of Raleigh. The company will buy the house of the sellers in AS-IS condition, meaning no additional cleaning or repairing is required before the sellers contact 919 Home Buyers.“We buy houses in Raleigh in AS-IS condition via a fast and simple process” state from the company. All sellers have to do is visit their webpage and fill out the easy form providing information about their property. If the house is meeting their buying criteria, they will contact the seller and make an appointment to see the property. After that, the sellers will receive a no-obligation offer that will be fair for everybody. If the sellers accept the offer, the house can be bought very fast in as little as seven days after that. The cash will be in the sellers’ hands immediately when the process of selling starts.The company has many impeccable reviews that testify to the amazing work that is being done by them.“The team was a pleasure to work with. Once we made the decision to sell our rental property, we searched for a buyer who was local, who would purchase the home at a fair price, as-is, and with as little hassle as possible. After speaking with several other investors, it was a breath of fresh air to speak with BJ who was upfront and transparent from the start. From our first interaction through closing, the team provided excellent communication. If you are looking for a company that will provide a hassle free experience, offer you fair price and a quick closing, I highly recommend this company,” said one satisfied customer.919 Home Buyers buys houses in Raleigh and the surrounding areas in NC like Gary, Garner, Apex, Fuquay-Varina, Durham, Wake Forest, Knightdale, Clayton, Holly Springs and more.Contact InfoCEO Name: B.J. WardCompany Name: 919 Home BuyersCompany Address: 13200 Strickland Rd Suite 114-292 Raleigh, North Carolina 27613Company Phone: 919-670-4766Website: https://www.919homebuyers.com



