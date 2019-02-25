Freedom Cash Offer Buys Houses in AS-IS Condition in Phoenix; We buy houses in Phoenix

Freedom Cash Offer and Stephanie Polydoroff are offering a very simple and quick process of buying houses in their AS-IS condition in Phoenix.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For all of those people in Phoenix that have said to themselves “I want to sell my house fast in Phoenix ”, Freedom Cash Offer and Stephanie Polydoroff can be the right choice when it comes to a simple and quick selling of your property. Sometimes there comes a time in life when people need quick help from somebody to make their life easier. Anything can happen, from financial problems to family-related problems and sometimes people just need a quick and easy solution that will lessen their problems.Freedom Cash Offer buys out houses in Phoenix in their AS-IS condition, meaning sellers won’t have to repair their properties or worry about doing any cleanups. The houses are bought in all-cash transactions and the process for selling the house is very simple. All that the potential sellers have to do is visit the website of the company and follow the few easy steps that will result in a good offer. First sellers have to fill out the easy form on the website providing some information about the house or call the number of the company. After that, if the house is fitting the company’s criteria employees will visit the house in question to review it. In the end, the seller will get an offer from the company that he or she is not required to accept. The selling can happen after two weeks or after six months, all depends on the seller’s schedule.Avoiding all the hassles connected to dealing with realtors and agents, and paying fees and commissions is a good reason to reach out. Sellers won’t have to sign mountains of documents and they won’t have any additional expenses. Even if a realtor or an agent couldn’t sell your house, Freedom Cash Offer can totally do it! The professionalism of Stephanie Polydoroff is one of the things that makes the company so successful and that is recognized by the many satisfied customers.One of the customer reviews states: “Stephanie is one of the best, most honest investors in Arizona. She keeps her word with what she says she's going to do. She will make sure that whatever option you decided to go with is the option that is BEST FOR YOU! I would HIGHLY recommend her.”“Stephanie is great to work with. Very helpful and dedicated. She is always willing to go above and beyond! So glad I called her when I looked up a we buy houses Phoenix company. I highly recommend her” wrote another customer.Other places in which Freedom Cash Offers operates are Scottsdale, Tempe, Mesa, Arcadia, Buckeye, Tonopah, Chandler, Gilbert, Maryvale, Apache Junction, Surprise, Sun City, Wittmann, Casa Grande, Litchfield Park, Glendale, Peoria, Bullhead City, Black Canyon City, Page, Avondale, Goodyear, and all over Arizona.Contact InfoCEO Name: Stephanie PolydoroffCompany Name: Freedom Cash OfferCompany Address: 7904 E Chaparral Rd #A110-451, Scottsdale, AZ 85250Company Phone: 480-771-1559Website: https://www.freedomcashoffer.com Business Email: freedomcashoffer@gmail.com



