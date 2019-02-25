Apeiro introduces brand new Clarifying Facial Cleansing Foam

Luxury skincare brand Apeiro introduces all-new clarifying foam to its range of 5-star rated cleansers.

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- New to the market, Apeiro's Clarifying Facial Cleansing Foam joins a growing range of ultra-luxury beauty and skin care products from the New York City-based brand, known for its high-end moisturizers, cleansers, and more."Our Clarifying Facial Cleansing Foam is an ultra-gentle foaming facial cleanser," explains Apeiro's vice president of operations, Eric Inbar. "It features a wonderfully light texture formulated to delicately but effectively lift and remove dirt, makeup, pollutants, and excess oils," he adds.Suitable for all skin types, the product promises to leave skin feeling 'supple, cleansed, and hydrated,' according to the brand. "Applied to clean skin, Apeiro's Clarifying Facial Cleansing Foam should be massaged gently in circular motions into the face, paying particular attention to the areas around the eyes," adds Inbar.Reviews for all of Apeiro's products are overwhelmingly positive, with regular client Peggy remarking, "I've had the pleasure of trying much of the Apeiro range, and I must say, I've been blown away.""Everything about this line," she continues, "from the packaging to the scent, as well as the texture of the products, is amazing."A second client, meanwhile, goes on to add, "One of a kind!" while a third states, "Worth every cent!" of the Apeiro range, adding to many further five-star reviews for the brand's comprehensive array of products.The company's Clarifying Facial Cleansing Foam is recommended for use in combination with a second, all-new Apeiro product. Touted to contain 'natural exfoliating fruit grains to wash away makeup and impurities,' and another brand new line for 2019, Apeiro's Exfoliating & Cleansing Facial Gel joins its clarifying foam as part of the firm's growing range of ultra-luxury beauty and skin care products and solutions.Both its Clarifying Facial Cleansing Foam and Exfoliating & Cleansing Facial Gel combine to form part of Apeiro's exclusive collection of cleansers, which also includes the brand's Advanced Hydrafresh Toner and its Advanced Milky Cleanser, designed, they say, to gently remove any trace of dirt and makeup, and to rid the skin of impurities and harmful toxins respectively."At Apeiro," company vice president of operations Inbar remarks, "we invite everyone to give their skin the attention and care it needs to achieve the much-coveted youthful and vibrant look by trying our Clarifying Facial Cleansing Foam, Exfoliating & Cleansing Facial Gel, or any one or more of our wonderful, exclusive, and ultra-luxurious beauty and skin care products.""Your skin deserves it," he adds, wrapping up, "and so do you."To find out more about Apeiro's Clarifying Facial Cleansing Foam, please head to https://www.apeirotreatments.com/shop/cleanse/clarifying-facial-cleansing-foam/



